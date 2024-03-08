A Delicious Slam Dunk Combination! HERDEZ® Brand Named Official Salsa and Guacamole of the NBA's LA Clippers

Authentic salsa brand celebrates partnership by giving fans opportunity to win tickets and merchandise

ORANGE, Calif. , March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HERDEZ® brand, the No. 1 selling brand in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa in homes across the United States, proudly announces its official partnership with the NBA's LA Clippers for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. To commemorate this collaboration, the makers of the HERDEZ® brand are offering fans the chance to win four tickets to an upcoming LA Clippers game along with $400 to spend on https://shop.clippers.com.

"We are thrilled to partner with the LA Clippers," said Giselle Olson, brand manager for HERDEZ® Salsa. "Clippers fans are incredibly passionate about their team, like we are about enjoying authentic Mexican salsa and guacamole. Together the HERDEZ® brand and the Clippers truly form a winning combination."

Grand prize winners of the sweepstakes will receive four seats to the Clippers home game on Friday, April 12. For complete sweepstakes rules and to enter, starting March 9 – April 3, fans simply need to visit www. clippers.com/herdez and provide their email address.* Winners will be selected through a random drawing on or about April 4, 2024.

In addition, the first 500 fans that stop by the HERDEZ® brand table in Star Plaza at the Somos Clipper Nation Game on Saturday, March 9 at 1:00 p.m. will receive a free Herdez Clippers t-shirt.

To explore HERDEZ® salsa and guacamole products, visit HerdezTraditions.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

*No Purchase Necessary. See Official Rules for complete details. Transportation to the event is not included in the grand prize.

About the HERDEZ® Brand

The HERDEZ® brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and cooking sauce. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling brand in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the US. Best known for products such as Herdez® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the Herdez® brand is founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovation authentic flavor experiences is at the forefront of their success. The Herdez® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, a joint venture founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) and one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S. focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.salsas.com/herdez, and follow the Herdez® brand on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About MegaMex Foods, LLC

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S., is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products, including Wholly®, La Victoria®, Herdez®, Embasa®, Doña Maria®, Búfalo® and Don Miguel® brands. A joint venture founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, Calif., with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

