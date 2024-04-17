MegaMex Foods Debuts DOÑA MARIA® Mole Rojo

Mole, pronounced MOH-ley, comes from the Mexican native language Nahuatl mōlli meaning "sauce". Mole describes a variety of complex sauces that can contain more than 20 ingredients used in Mexican cuisine. Every container of DOÑA MARIA® Mole Rojo is meticulously crafted in Mexico, where mole is known as the country's national dish. Authenticity is at the heart of this rich bold paste, giving operators a truly distinct flavor that can elevate any dish.

"We are excited to introduce our first foodservice product under the DOÑA MARIA® brand. It aligns with our purpose of reimagining Mexican flavor in both foodservice and retail segments," said Ryan Michaelis, president and chief executive officer at MegaMex Foods. "Its rich blend of premium ingredients like mild ancho and poblano peppers, peanuts, sesame seeds and a touch of real chocolate makes it stand out."

To get the product right, the MegaMex team took its legendary mole paste around the country to learn what operators required to make it work in their kitchens. Container size, paste consistency and ease of use, along with the authentic flavor of a generations-old family recipe are what make this mole paste truly unique.

"Bringing the product to operators made all the difference," said Dan Burrows, consulting chef for MegaMex Foods. "The foodservice-specific formula is now in a kitchen-friendly, resealable wide-mouth container. The foodservice-safe container even fits a spoon to make it easier to remove the paste."

DOÑA MARIA® Mole Rojo also makes it easy for operators to add more unexpected flavor across their menus. From traditional chicken dishes to chilaquiles, chicken wings, salad dressings, sandwiches and desserts, this bold paste is a wonderfully versatile ingredient that gives diners the adventurous dishes they crave — all in a matter of minutes instead of hours.

"Preparing a traditional mole paste from scratch is extremely labor intensive and most recipes have over 20 ingredients," Burrows said. "Ours is simple. Just heat 64-ounces of water or broth with one container of mole paste and whisk over a low heat until smooth (4-to-1 ratio). It's an easy way to add depth and complexity to any dish."

Not only is DOÑA MARIA® Mole Rojo a quick and easy way to add more excitement to everyday dishes, the inclusion of Mexican sauces on entrees means diners will spend more and increase their check size1. In fact, the median spend of entrees made with mole increased by 52 percent.1

Foodservice operators interested in learning more about DOÑA MARIA® Mole Rojo or to request a sample can visit megamexfoodservice.com/brand/dona-maria. This product is available now through MegaMex Foods – No. #131573 or through DOT Foods - Item No. 774328.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on Reimagining Mexican Flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, HERDEZ®, DON MIGUEL®, CHI-CHI'S®, LA VICTORIA®, DOÑA MARÍA®, EMBASA®, DEL FUERTE®, and BÚFALO® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

ABOUT THE DOÑA MARÍA® BRAND

When it comes to world-famous mole pastes and tender nopalitos, the DOÑA MARÍA® brand has been Mexico's favorite brand for over 80 years. Made with rich, flavorful ingredients such as fiery ancho chiles, pasilla chiles, peanuts, chocolate, and a blend of signature Mexican spices and seeds, DOÑA MARÍA® mole features a smooth, slow-cooked flavor, making it the No.1 selling2 mole brand in Mexico and the US. Based on ancient Mexican recipes, this robust sauce is remarkably easy to use, delivering a unique homemade flavor to any dish. DOÑA MARÍA® authentic Mexican products are available nationwide at major grocery stores and is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit https://www.salsas.com/dona-maria/dona-maria-nopalitos/ or follow the DOÑA MARÍA® on Facebook and Instagram.

1Datassential, 2023

2Nielsen/Scantrack 2023

Media Contact:

Media Relations [email protected]

SOURCE MegaMex Foods