The Makers of the HERDEZ® Brand Announce Partnership with LPGA Golfer Megan Khang

25 Jan, 2024

Three-time Solheim Cup competitor joins forces with Mexico's favorite salsa brand

ORANGE, Calif. , Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of HERDEZ® brand salsa, the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and a growing staple in kitchens across the United States, are proud to announce their partnership with Megan Khang, member of the LPGA Tour since 2016. Khang has posted 37 top-10 finishes in her career, and has represented Team USA at the 2019, 2021 and 2023 Solheim Cup. The partnership was inspired by Khang's love of Mexican food, as well as her energetic, optimistic outlook on life.

"We see the partnership with Megan as a great opportunity to support an amazing athlete that is passionate about her sport and connecting with people," said Giselle Olson, manager of the HERDEZ® brand "The partnership creates an opportunity for the brand to reach new consumers. More and more U.S. consumers are looking for authentic Mexican salsa offerings, and they are turning to the HERDEZ® brand. We were instantly drawn to Megan's love of Mexican food and the opportunity to partner with a positive force on the LPGA tour."

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with the HERDEZ® brand," Khang said. "I've always been such a big fan of Mexican cuisine, so this is a perfect partnership. I put the HERDEZ® Verde Taqueria Street Sauce on everything!"

HERDEZ® branded salsas, taqueria street sauces, refrigerated guacamole and hot sauces are available across the country. For more information on the HERDEZ® brand, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, please visit www.herdeztraditions.com.. 

ABOUT THE HERDEZ® BRAND 
The HERDEZ® brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and cooking sauce. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling brand in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the US. Best known for products such as HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the HERDEZ® brand is founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovation authentic flavor experiences is at the fore front of their success. The HERDEZ® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the HERDEZ® brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC. 
MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants across the country. MegaMex Foods is committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted brands such as WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA® and DON MIGUEL®. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

Contact: Media Relations
MegaMex Foods
[email protected]

SOURCE MegaMex Foods

