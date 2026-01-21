A Dynamic Duo of High-Performance Building Webinars to Kick Off 2026

LAKE CITY, Colo., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Builder Media is kicking off the new year with two powerful webinars designed to help building professionals and sustainability-minded consumers stay ahead of the curve in high-performance, healthy, and resilient housing.

Webinar 1: Learn How to Sell Healthier Homes , January 28, 2 PM ET.

As consumer awareness around indoor air quality, wellness, and healthy materials continues to grow, selling healthier homes requires more than a checklist of features—it requires the right story. Led by Green Builder Editor-in-Chief Matt Power, this webinar dives into:

What today's buyers actually care about when it comes to health and wellness.

How to translate building science into compelling, relatable benefits.

Messaging strategies that connect health, comfort, and long-term value.

Why healthier homes aren't just better for occupants—but easier to sell.

Webinar 2: Generational Marketing Trends Shaping Housing in 2026 , February 11, 2 PM ET.

Green Builder Media will present Generational Marketing 2026, a data-driven webinar examining how shifting generational values are reshaping housing demand, design priorities, and purchasing decisions. Drawing on proprietary insights from COGNITION Smart Data, the session, led by Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman, explores how Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z—and emerging Gen Alpha—are redefining value through affordability, sustainability, resilience, and wellness.

Attendees will gain insight into:

How generational expectations around housing are evolving.

Why traditional marketing messages are losing effectiveness.

How to align products, messaging, and design with what buyers want now—and next.

P.S.—Green Builder Media's ongoing webinar series brings together industry experts to explore the latest innovations, market shifts, and best practices in high-performance building. Topics span energy efficiency and electrification, indoor environmental quality, resilience and climate-ready construction, sustainable materials and systems, and high-performance homes. Explore past and upcoming webinars here .

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living. The company reaches more than 200,000 building professionals and millions of consumers through award-winning content, demonstration projects, and proprietary data from COGNITION Smart Data. Learn more at www.greenbuildermedia.com.

