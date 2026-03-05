Green Builder Media Launches The Green Builder Media Podcast Network

Brand-new podcast network explores housing, sustainability, and the forces reshaping the built environment.

LAKE CITY, Colo., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Builder Media announces the launch of The Green Builder Media Network, a new podcast platform delivering original video conversations exploring housing, sustainability, resilience, and the forces reshaping the built environment.

"We're entering a moment when the systems behind housing—finance, insurance, energy, and infrastructure—are shifting simultaneously," says Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. "The Green Builder Media Network was created to connect those dots and explore what long-term value in housing actually looks like."

The network launches with three flagship programs:

The Valuation Metric, hosted by Gutterman, challenges the economic assumptions that shape housing and society. Through conversations with leaders in sustainability, technology, finance, design, and philosophy, the podcast explores what happens when success is measured through resilience, wellbeing, and long-term value rather than short-term metrics.

The Impact Series, hosted by Mike Collignon, Executive Director of the Green Builder Coalition, features long-form conversations with policymakers, scientists, advocates, and industry leaders shaping the systems that govern how communities are built and sustained.

"Policy decisions about building codes, water systems, insurance, design, and energy infrastructure ultimately shape the homes people live in every day," said Collignon. "The Impact Series explores how those decisions translate into real-world outcomes."

This Week in Sustainability, hosted by Cati O'Keefe, Editorial Director of Green Builder Media, delivers a weekly briefing on news-worthy stories.

"This weekly pod is a new offering for professionals in the sustainable building industry," says O'Keefe. "This Week in Sustainability keeps industry pros up to date on breaking housing news, new innovations in products, policy changes, ground-breaking housing projects, a calendar of events and more. This is the hub where the industry can come together to share important information that will help the green housing industry grow."

Episodes from all three programs are now available on the Green Builder Media Network platform on YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on sustainable living and building. Through its publications, research, events, and strategic initiatives, the company works with industry leaders to advance high-performance homes and resilient communities.

