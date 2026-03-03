Webinar on Next-Generation Solar + Storage for New Home Construction

Green Builder Media hosts a March 4 webinar about energy storage that addresses installation complexity, insurance concerns, and cost barriers facing builders.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Builder Media is hosting a webinar, "Next-Generation Solar + Storage for New Home Construction," on Wednesday, March 4 at 2:00 PM ET. This timely webinar will explore how advances in solar inverters, energy storage, and intelligent system integration are transforming distributed energy from a niche upgrade into a powerful market differentiator for new homes.

"Builders are navigating one of the most challenging markets in recent years," says Matt Power, Editor-in-Chief of Green Builder magazine, who will lead the session. "Differentiation that genuinely moves homes faster is essential. Solar plus storage, when done right, can reduce operating costs, address resilience concerns, and create long-term value for homeowners."

Today's next-generation solar inverters have evolved far beyond simple DC-to-AC conversion devices. They now function as intelligent energy management platforms — integrating battery storage, enabling grid interaction, supporting load management, and enhancing whole-home resilience. As grid instability and extreme weather events increase, these systems are becoming foundational infrastructure for high-performance homes.

The webinar will examine how emerging platforms address the three primary barriers that have historically limited builder adoption of solar and storage:

Installation complexity

Insurance and risk concerns

Upfront cost anxiety

Attendees will gain practical insights into how intelligent solar + storage integration can simplify construction workflows, mitigate risk, and provide measurable performance benefits — positioning builders for competitive advantage in 2026 and beyond.

The live webinar is free to attend with advance registration.

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living. Through research, publishing, events, and data-driven insights, Green Builder Media connects performance, profitability, and policy to accelerate the transformation of the housing market toward a more resilient, high-performance future.

