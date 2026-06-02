A Dyson favorite, reinvented: Introducing the Dyson V8 Cyclone

30% more power1 60 minutes of runtime2.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dyson launches the Dyson V8 Cyclone cordless vacuum – the next-generation evolution of the Dyson V8. With 30% more suction power1 and 60 minutes of runtime2, the Dyson V8 Cyclone has been re-engineered to make cleaning more effortless for the modern home.

Dyson V8 Cyclone Dyson V8 Cyclone Dyson V8 Cyclone

Since 2016, the Dyson V8 has earned its place in homes worldwide by combining reliability with best-in-class performance. Today, the Dyson V8 Cyclone raises the bar once again – to make cleaning even easier for busy homeowners, families, pet owners, and anyone seeking a spotless living space with less effort.

The Dyson V8 Cyclone delivers 150 air watts of powerful suction3, 30% more than its predecessor4, generated by a digitally controlled motor that spins at 110,000RPM. Greater suction ensures better cleaning performance, allowing stubborn dirt and debris to be efficiently removed with ease. The new battery provides 60 minutes of fade-free run time2 and is swappable for even longer cleans, ideal for cleaning the whole home in one go.

James Dyson

Founder of Dyson

"Our miniaturized high-speed digital electric motor enabled us to radically reimagine the format of vacuum cleaners. We put the motor and battery in your hand, rather than on the floor, which made it possible to clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between. Our light and highly-maneuverable format changed how people vacuum and was – as usual – copied by most of our competitors. So, we have now developed the next generation of this popular format to include our latest technologies, including a self-emptying dock. This is the Dyson V8 Cyclone."

Key features include:

More powerful suction: A new motor that spins at 110,000RPM generates 150 air watts of powerful, fade-free suction 3 – 30% more than its predecessor 4 .

– 30% more than its predecessor . Longer runtime: New 7-cell battery delivers 60 minutes of runtime 2 , for even longer cleaning sessions. Swappable battery pack available for extended runtime.

, for even longer cleaning sessions. Swappable battery pack available for extended runtime. Advanced filtration: The advanced, fully-sealed filtration system traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns 5 – as small as allergens, pollen and dust mites – so only cleaner air is expelled back into the home.

– as small as allergens, pollen and dust mites – so only cleaner air is expelled back into the home. Single-button operation: A single button powers the machine for triggerless operation, for greater ease and convenience, with three power modes for every cleaning need – Eco, Medium and Boost.

Versatile attachments in the box: De-tangling Motorbar™: De-tangling brush bar features hair removal vanes, precisely angled to lift and spiral hair straight into the bin. Nylon bristles capture and tackle troublesome tangles, as well as larger debris and microscopic dust. Crevice tool: Designed for precise cleaning around tricky edges and into hard-to-reach narrow spaces.



Upgrade your machine and tools, keep your favorite accessories

Dyson products are built to last and are engineered and rigorously tested for durability. Existing Dyson V8 owners can carry forward their trusted tools, and new Dyson V8 Cyclone owners can choose from a comprehensive range of V8-compatible attachments – ensuring owners are equipped with the right tools for every cleaning need.

Looking ahead, owners will be able to purchase a compatible self-emptying docking station that will offer even more convenience to owners, capturing dust for hands-free, automatic, hygienic disposal. With a 2.5L bin capacity, the docking station will hold up to 60 days of dust6, reducing the frequency of bin-emptying and making every day cleaning even easier.

Powerful performance for all

The Dyson V8 Cyclone combines advanced performance and user-inspired features in a product designed for every household. By integrating advanced technology with intuitive design, the Dyson V8 Cyclone brings powerful, effortless cleaning to more homes than before – ensuring that everyone can experience a deeper clean, every day.

Buy Direct from Dyson

The Dyson V8 Cyclone is available from June 2, 2026, priced at $399. To buy more, learn more, and experience the Dyson V8 Cyclone, visit a Dyson Store near you or visit https://www.dyson.com/vacuum-cleaners/cordless/v8-cyclone.

1 Compared to the original Dyson V8. Suction power tested to ASTM F558, in Boost mode at the inlet.

2 Applies in Eco mode in handheld configuration. Actual run time will vary based on power mode, floor type and/or attachments used

3 Suction tested to ASTM F558, in Boost mode at the inlet.

4 Suction tested to IEC 62885-4:2023 Sec. 5.11 and 5.12, in Boost mode at the inlet in SGS Laboratory USA in 2025.

5 Tested to ASTM F1977 in Boost mode at SGS Laboratory USA in 2025. Filtration efficiency is calculated by comparing the number of standard dust particles absorbed by the vacuum cleaner to the number of standard dust particles discharged. Capture rate may vary depending on actual usage environment and cleaning mode.

6 Real life performance may vary

Dyson V8 Cyclone specifications Suction power 150 Air Watts of suction3 Runtime 60 mins runtime2 Swappable battery pack available separately for double the runtime Power modes 3 power modes: Eco Medium Boost Operation Button control Filtration Up to 99.99% down to 0.3 microns5 Bin capacity 0.14gal bin Weight 5.73lb Size 8.3" (L) x 45.7" (W) x 9.84" (H) Price $399

SOURCE Dyson