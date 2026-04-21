Dyson unveils the Supersonic™ Travel: 32% Smaller. 25% Lighter. Still mighty.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyson today announces the launch of the Supersonic™ Travel hair dryer, engineered to meet the demands of modern travelers without compromising hair health or styling results1. With universal voltage compatibility, this machine is for those who want fast Dyson-level styling wherever they go. From daily workouts at the gym to weekend getaways or sojourns, the Supersonic™ Travel hair dryer empowers beauty without boundaries, so you can look and feel your best anytime, anywhere.

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"We didn't just shrink a dryer, we re-engineered it for travel. The Supersonic™ Travel delivers high-performance styling while protecting hair from extreme heat. It is built for performance, portability, and hair health." - James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer

32% smaller and 25% percent lighter than Dyson's full-sized Supersonic™ hair dryer, the new hair dryer is carry-on compatible, fitting easily into handbags, carry-ons, and cabin luggage. Yet, it delivers the effortless drying performance Dyson is known for and enables attachment sharing with your existing Dyson Supersonic™ or Dyson Supersonic Nural™. Its voltage automatically adapts to your country of choice, with full machine performance all around the world.

Excessive heat is one of the biggest causes of hair damage, and conventional dryers often rely on uncontrolled heat, which can weaken hair over time. The Dyson Supersonic™ Travel hair dryer has intelligent heat control technology that measures airflow temperature 100 times per second, preventing extreme heat damage, while its airflow is precisely engineered to dry hair quickly and evenly, so hair stays healthy2 and glossy.

At home or on the move, Dyson has your hair covered

When Dyson launched the original Supersonic™ hair dryer in 2016, it was a radical departure from conventional hair dryer design. The Dyson high-speed motor was located in the handle for better balance, and airflow was designed to deliver fast drying without extreme heat. Its intelligent heat control technology measures air temperature multiple times per second to prevent heat damage and protect natural shine. Backed by extensive hair science research, the Dyson Supersonic™ set a new standard as a hair dryer, engineered to protect hair health with every use.

To further help scalp health, Dyson launched the Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer with a Scalp Protect Mode that adjusts air temperature to protect the scalp. As a styling companion at home, the Supersonic Nural™ delivers intelligent styling and is engineered for healthy hair, a healthy scalp, and to protect new hair growth.

For life beyond your bathroom mirror, Dyson's new travel hair dryer is a compact styling solution bringing Dyson's core technologies into a smaller, lighter form factor without compromising on results3. Attachment compatibility is another advantage, as you can bring along your favorite attachments from your existing Dyson Supersonic™ or Supersonic Nural™4, so that you can achieve your favorite style, anywhere.

Perfect healthy hair travel companions

Whether you're in a hotel room, airport lounge, or remote retreat, the hair dryer delivers healthy drying on the go5, supported by travel-friendly formulations that protect and nourish hair in changing climates.

The Supersonic™ Travel hair dryer pairs perfectly with the Dyson Omega™ leave-in conditioning spray mini to protect and replenish hair with every use. Powered by the Dyson Oli7™ blend - a unique combination of seven omega-rich oils, including sunflower oil grown on Dyson farms, the spray delivers deep nourishment, reduces frizz, and protects against humidity. Together, they're a complete hair care system, at home and away.

Dyson's beauty evolution

Dyson has spent the last decade researching and applying their expertise in hair science, airflow, heat control, and ingredient science to solve real problems in hair care. The commitment to hair and scalp science is backed by extensive research into the biology of hair. Studies show that excessive heat can degrade keratin, weakening the hair shaft and leading to breakage. The scalp, home to approximately 100,000 follicles, can be sensitive to temperature and humidity changes, especially during travel. Dyson's intelligent heat control helps maintain optimal temperature conditions, which can help reduce dryness and irritation while preserving hair integrity.

From the Dyson Supersonic™ to Airwrap™, Corrale™, Airstrait™, and to the Chitosan™, Omega™, and Amino™ formulations, Dyson has applied science and engineering to redefine how people style their hair, prioritizing health, efficiency, and versatility.

Effortless hair, anywhere

"We're seeing a rise in low-maintenance, high-impact travel styles - like the 'air-sculpted wave'. Using the new Supersonic™ Travel dryer, you can create your preferred style using controlled heat while enhancing shine. I am excited to take my Supersonic ™ Travel with me while traveling to use for myself and for my clients the airflow precision helps lift roots while smoothing ends. It's the kind of style that looks intentional but effortless, ideal for the modern traveler." - Irinel De Leon, Dyson Global Styling Ambassador

Availability

The Dyson Supersonic™ Travel hair dryer will be available with the Styling concentrator attachment, retailing at $299.99 starting April 21, 2026. For greater versatility, other attachments such as the Diffuser, Wide tooth comb, Styling concentrator, Flyaway smoother, and Gentle air attachment will be available as standalone attachments, to tailor the machine based on hair type and styling goals.

Press contact

Kristen Buttolph

[email protected]

1Vs the original Dyson Supersonic hair dryer based on body weight

287% agree their hair feels healthy, based on a Consumer Test of 98 participants vs participants' existing travel dryer. Conducted in January 2026

392% of people agree they would love to travel with Supersonic™ Travel. Consumer Test of 98 participants vs participants' existing travel dryer. Conducted in January 2026

4Note that attachment learning function from Supersonic Nural™ is not compatible with Supersonic Travel

594% of consumers agree that Supersonic™ Travel is better than a hotel hair dryer. Consumer test of 54 participants who used a hotel dryer within 3 months. Conducted in January 2026.

SOURCE Dyson