Introducing the Dyson V16 Piston Animal - the most powerful anti-tangle cordless vacuum¹

The new dual conical cleaner head ejects even the longest hair2 and automatically adapts to all floor types3 for detailed cleaning on hard floors and deep cleaning on carpets

New Dyson Hyperdymium ™ 900W motor generates 315AW of powerful, fade-free suction 4

900W motor generates 315AW of powerful, fade-free suction New dual conical All Floor Cones ™ Sense cleaner head detangles even the longest hair 2 , intelligently senses changes in floor types, and automatically adjusts suction power and brush bar speed 3 , all while LED illumination reveals invisible dust

Sense cleaner head detangles even the longest hair , intelligently senses changes in floor types, and automatically adjusts suction power and brush bar speed , all while LED illumination reveals invisible dust Upgraded Submarine ™ 2.0 cleaner head uses a combination of hydration, agitation, and extraction to remove spills from hard floors, with adjustable hydration mode for stubborn stains

2.0 cleaner head uses a combination of hydration, agitation, and extraction to remove spills from hard floors, with adjustable hydration mode for stubborn stains CleanCompaktor™ bin compresses dust and debris to hold up to 30 days of dust, with a new hygienic wipe-clean bin emptying mechanism so no dust or hair is left in the bin5

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dyson launches the V16 Piston Animal cordless vacuum, the most powerful anti-tangle cordless vacuum1 designed to deliver uncompromising power, intelligent performance, and effortless maintenance. The new All Floor Cones™ Sense cleaner head features two brush bar cones that eject even the longest hair from the brush bar directly into the bin2 as you clean – meaning no more cutting or pulling out hair of tangled brush bars.

Dyson Dyson V16 Piston Animal Dyson V16 Piston Animal

The Dyson V16 Piston Animal intelligently senses changes in floor types and automatically adjusts suction power and brush bar speed3 for detailed cleaning on hard floors and deep cleaning on carpets. It also features the new CleanCompaktor™ bin that compresses dust and debris to hold up to 30 days of dust, with a new hygienic bin emptying mechanism that wipes the bin as you empty, so no dust or hair is left in the bin5.

James Dyson

Founder of Dyson

"The Dyson V16 Piston Animal is powered by our most power-dense Hyperdymium™ motor. It is the first to have Dynamic Cyclones where five additional cyclones cut-in, on boost mode, for extra suction power. The improved cleaner head intelligently senses changes in floor type, automatically adjusting suction and brush bar speed. Two conical brush bars remove even the longest hair to be sucked directly into the bin, which holds 30 days of dust thanks to our CleanCompaktor™ mechanism. Plus, it is a wet and dry vacuum thanks to our upgraded Submarine head. This picks up debris and washes floors without spreading dirt, as well as cleaning up spills on hard floors."

New All Floor Cones™ Sense cleaner head

Where intelligence meets performance

The new All Floor Cones™ Sense cleaner head features two conical brush bars that eject even the longest hair2 as it is picked up, preventing hair from wrapping and tangling around the brush bar. The conical shape encourages hair migration from the thicker ends in the middle to the thinner, outer ends, before being sucked up directly into the bin.

It intelligently adapts to different floor types3. Beyond adjusting suction when it senses a change in floor types, it also automatically adjusts brush bar rotation speeds, slowing down to delicately clean hard floors with improved acoustics and speeding up for maximum agitation when cleaning carpets for optimal cleaning performance.

The new All Floor Cones™ Sense cleaner head effectively combines the high performance of the Dyson Digital Motorbar on carpets and Dyson Fluffy cleaner heads on hard floors into one convenient solution. It provides powerful pick-up performance on both hard floors and carpets, without needing to switch cleaner heads as you clean.

New Dyson Hyperdymium™ 900W motor

With new Dynamic Cyclone technology

The Dyson V16 Piston Animal is Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum6. It is powered by the latest Dyson Hyperdymium™, generating up to 315AW of suction power 6, generating 315AW of powerful suction1.

It features our new, patented Dynamic Cyclone technology that activates five additional cyclones in Boost mode to further increase suction when needed for the optimal balance between suction and runtime.

Upgraded Submarine™ 2.0 wet roller head

The new Submarine™ 2.0 wet roller head features a motorized, high-density microfiber roller that washes spills and stains from hard floors. The 10.1oz clean water tank covers flooring up to 110m2. It also features new hydration control technology to deliver targeted and precise water supply when wet cleaning, with the flexibility to activate boost mode for additional water supply when needed to tackle tough stains.

New Dyson CleanCompaktor™ bin

Holds three times more dust and debris

The Dyson V16 Piston Animal is equipped with Dyson's new CleanCompaktor™ bin which features new dust compression technology designed to significantly increase bin capacity while ensuring more seamless and hygienic disposal.

The new CleanCompaktor™ bin compresses dust and debris, holding 30 days' worth of dust and debris5. The interior has also been re-designed so unlike others, all internal surfaces are wiped clean as you empty the bin ensuring no dust or hair is left behind5.

Connected intelligence

Get timely alerts and maintenance guidance for an enhanced cleaning experience

The Dyson V16 Piston Animal connects to the MyDyson™ app, offering owners more control and convenience than ever before. Through the app, owners can access additional settings and get real time maintenance alerts, including when and how to clean the filter. It also provides step-by-step guidance on how to care for and get the most out of their Dyson vacuum. This is designed to enhance owners' experience while ensuring optimal performance over time.

Other key features of the Dyson V16 Piston Animal include:

Whole machine HEPA filtration with a fully sealed, five-stage filtration system that captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns 7 so only cleaner air is expelled back into the home while ensuring there is no loss of suction, ensuring optimal performance with every clean

so only cleaner air is expelled back into the home while ensuring there is no loss of suction, ensuring optimal performance with every clean LED illumination reveals invisible dust, so you never miss a spot when cleaning

New remote release cleaner head enables you to quickly and seamlessly switch between cleaning tasks without bending down

Hidden built-in tools for quick and convenient access to clean up high, down low, or anywhere in between

70-minutes of fade-free, powerful suction 8 . Swappable battery pack available for extended runtime

. Swappable battery pack available for extended runtime Two precision-engineered tools:

Crevice tool Hair screw tool 2.0 for precise cleaning around

tricky edges and hard-to-

reach, narrow spaces detangles long and pet hair

quickly, with increased pick-

up and cleaning

performance

Looking ahead, owners will be able to purchase a compatible self-emptying docking station that will offer even more convenience to owners, particularly those who want or need a larger bin capacity. It will capture 99.99% of dust for hands-free, automatic, hygienic disposal, with a 2.5L bin capacity that will hold up to 60 days of dust5.

Buy Direct from Dyson

The Dyson V16 Piston Animal is available from June 2, 2026, priced at $979; the Dyson V16 Piston Animal Submarine™ is priced at $1099. To buy more, learn more, and experience the Dyson V16 Piston Animal or Dyson V16 Piston Animal Submarine™, visit a Dyson Store near you or visit https://www.dyson.com/vacuum-cleaners/cordless/v16-piston.

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¹Suction tested to ASTM F558-21, at the inlet, in Boost mode. Anti-tangle performance tested with 25 inch hair, with the main cleaner head, in Boost mode. Versus cord-free vacuum cleaners claiming over 300AW. 2 Tested with hair up to 25 inches in Boost mode. 3 Auto adapts to floor types in Auto mode 4 Suction tested to ASTM F558-21 in Boost mode at the inlet. 5 Real life performance may vary 6 Suction tested to ASTM F558-21 in Boost mode at the inlet vs Dyson full range of vacuum cleaners. 7 Filtration tested in accordance with ASTM F3150. 8 In eco mode. Runtime may vary depending on usage and floor type.

SOURCE Dyson