A Familiar Face in the Peninsula Community: Dr. Marie Denise Kan Joins MDVIP

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP is excited to announce the opening of Dr. Marie Denise Kan's practice. As of Dec. 1, 2025, she will be serving patients across the Peninsula in the San Francisco Bay Area, including Atherton, Los Altos, Mountain View, Portola Valley, Burlingame, Hillsborough, Foster City, San Mateo, Half Moon Bay, Belmont, San Carlos, Redwood City, Woodside, Palo Alto and Menlo Park. She will open her office doors on Dec. 8, 2025.

Dr. Marie Denise Kan Joins MDVIP

As a primary care physician specializing in internal medicine, Dr. Kan will focus on prevention and early detection, where possible. Her clinical interests include cardiovascular health, nutrition, integrative medicine, geriatrics, and women's health, particularly care around perimenopause and menopause.

Your Health Advocate

Having grown up as the eldest of three siblings, taking care of others is part of Dr. Kan's personality. Like most patients today, people often struggle to find a primary care doctor who can be with them throughout their health journey. Dr. Kan understands that continuity and trust are essential to good medicine, which is why she built her practice around lasting relationships, proactive care, and open communication. Her goal is to create a space where patients feel seen, heard, and supported through every stage of life.

"I like to be available for patients who need an advocate, who want to have a long-term personal relationship with a physician who is going to help them navigate the healthcare system throughout their lives," she adds.

Her partnership with MDVIP will allow her to achieve that goal through the MDVIP promise, which offers:

MDVIP Wellness Program: Comprehensive screenings and tests, and a custom wellness plan designed for each patient.





On why she wanted to join MDVIP and its mission, she says, "I have been practicing in a traditional practice for four years, and the reason why I wanted to make this change is because…I was responsible for over 2,000 patients, which meant that I would get hundreds of results to review every day. It's hard to keep up [with that]. And I knew I needed to make a change in order to practice medicine the way I always intended to."

"The Peninsula is Home to Me."

As a longtime resident, Dr. Kan knows the community like the back of her hand. She loves calling the area home, where her family, friends and roots run deep. Aside from the picturesque hiking trails and local community spots, she's incredibly inspired by how the area's residents take care of their health and the attentiveness they bring to their health journey.

Outside of the office, she stays busy with her daughter, who's just started to show a knack for singing, playing the piano, and all things theatre. She also has two energetic rescue dogs that help her reach her daily step goal. For Dr. Kan, this community is more than just where she practices; it's where she's raising her family, building lifelong relationships, and connecting with people who care deeply about their health and well-being.

About Marie Denise Kan, MD

Dr. Kan is a board-certified internal medicine physician dedicated to providing personalized, preventive care that empowers patients to live healthier lives. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio (2019–2021), where she also completed her internship (2018–2019).

Dr. Kan earned her Doctor of Medicine from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan (2018) and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California, Berkeley (2006), where she graduated with honors.

