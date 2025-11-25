In Annapolis, Dr. Sarah Whiteford Brings a More Attentive, Relationship-Centered Approach to Primary Care Through MDVIP

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sarah Whiteford, a longtime family medicine physician committed to whole-person wellness, is pleased to open her MDVIP-affiliated practice, bringing a deeply personal, proactive approach to primary care in the Annapolis area. Located at 2448 Holly Avenue, Suite 202A, she is now welcoming new adult patients who want longer appointments, true continuity of care, and a wellness-driven partnership with their physician.

Since opening, Dr. Whiteford has become a trusted resource for patients seeking a physician who can spend the time they deserve and deliver care grounded in an understanding of the community she serves. She is passionate about prevention and lifestyle-centered care for adults of all ages. She values guiding women through the menopausal transition and beyond, offering thoughtful, evidence-based support.

"I love being able to dedicate meaningful time to my patients when they need it. There is so much left unsaid in traditional check-ups, so I really want to move away from that unfortunate reality and create space for honest conversations, deeper understanding, and care that truly supports people's lives. Health doesn't just operate in a silo, and I believe my role as a physician is the same way."

Your Neighborhood Practice with a Heart for Community

Dr. Whiteford and her husband, Craig, relocated from Baltimore earlier this year, but have long been seasonal members of the Annapolis community. Craig's connection to a local summer camp spans many years, supporting its mission and the young people it serves. Together the couple has supported neighborhood events ranging from sponsoring 5Ks to helping the Earth Day initiatives in their community. Their shared philosophy is simple: Give back to the community that has given us so much.

With her new practice, the Whitefords hope to further weave themselves into the fabric of the neighborhood. Plans include partnering with local fitness centers, showcasing the work of Annapolis artists within the office, and creating a welcoming space for ongoing health education. Dr. Whiteford plans to provide educational seminars, with a growing focus on women's health.

Her goal is to empower patients with knowledge, confidence, and a sense of partnership in their wellness journeys.

Dr. Whiteford will also be hosting an Open House on Tuesday, December 9th from 4 to 6 p.m., inviting neighbors to stop by, say hello, and get a first look at how she delivers more personalized, time-rich primary care.

Working to Provide the MDVIP Promise

MDVIP is proud to highlight Dr. Sarah Whiteford as she enters her third month of practice. Over the past few months, Dr. Whiteford leverages a model of care that prioritizes:

A smaller patient panel , allowing her to know patients deeply and spend more time in meaningful conversations.

, allowing her to know patients deeply and spend more time in meaningful conversations. Same- or next-day appointments , ensuring patients can be seen when they need it.

, ensuring patients can be seen when they need it. A wellness-first focus, backed by comprehensive screenings, diagnostic testing, and a custom wellness plan designed to help prevent illness before it starts.

With the holidays ahead, she encourages new and existing patients to lean into habits that support their wellness: balancing nutrition, staying active even in colder weather, and prioritizing rest — simple shifts that can help carry momentum into the new year.

About Sarah Whiteford, MD

Dr. Whiteford is a board-certified family medicine physician in Annapolis. With decades of experience in full-spectrum care, she focuses on a lifestyle-medicine approach, emphasizing prevention and individual empowerment. She completed her medical training at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, followed by a residency at Franklin Square Hospital Center in Baltimore and 24 years practicing family medicine with Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson. She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a certified practitioner of The Menopause Society. Outside the clinic, she enjoys cooking, hiking, working out at her gym, Coppermine Evolutions, and spending quality time with her family and two dogs.

Contact Information

2448 Holly Avenue Suite 202A

Annapolis, MD 21401

(410) 785-6313

About MDVIP

With a national network of more than 1,400 primary care physicians serving over 425,000 patients, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services. The company is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

