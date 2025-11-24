Trusted Physician Megan J. Engelen on Bringing Personalized Care to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Utah's Wasatch Front, longtime local physician Megan J. Engelen, DO, FACP, is proud to open a new practice model in partnership with MDVIP that redefines primary care by putting patients first. Dr. Engelen opened her doors on 10/31/2025 at 1377 East 3900 South, Suite 200, in Salt Lake City, where same-day or next-day appointments, in-depth wellness screenings, and one-on-one dedicated care are the standard.

Dr. Megan Engelen

Drawing on more than 15 years of experience in Internal Medicine, Dr. Engelen blends advanced diagnostics with a deeply human touch. Her specialties include diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, women's health and preventive interventions like managing pre-diabetes and obesity. Outside the office, you'll often find her hiking in the Wasatch, road-biking up Emigration or cheering her kids at lacrosse games. She feels right at home where her patients do—in this mountain-city community.

"It's one thing to treat illness," Dr. Engelen says. "It's another to support someone's full health journey, and I believe that really comes from being able to spend dedicated time with my patients. Build a trusting relationship and work together towards personalized goals, health and wellness."

Where Her Path Began

Her path to medicine is rooted deeply in compassion. She recalls volunteering at a hospital as a young adult, caring for an elderly patient who, after feeling truly seen and supported, told her, "I love you." That moment stayed with her and allowed her to root her practice in care and dedication.

She believes that the most meaningful insights often emerge through real conversation, the kind that can't happen in five rushed minutes. Time, she says, is the foundation of truly understanding a patient's needs.

Staying Well Through the Holidays

As she comes up on one month of her practice open, Dr. Engelen shares some of the real, actionable insights she tells her patients as she partners with them through the holiday season.

"Wellness doesn't have to be complicated, it starts with staying in motion and staying engaged," she says. As an avid athlete and outdoorsperson, she believes movement is one of the most powerful forms of preventive medicine. With three kids in lacrosse and the beautiful Utah mountain landscape surrounding, it's hard not to throw herself into nature.

When it comes to personal health, she encourages patients not to shy away from the conversation. "Your health shouldn't feel intimidating," she says. "It should feel empowering, something you actively participate in, not something that happens to you."

She says these small, seasonal shifts can help people enter the new year feeling stronger, more energized and more in control of their well-being.

Bringing MDVIP Care to Salt Lake City

At Dr. Engelen's MDVIP-affiliated practice, patients are welcome and encouraged to have that conversation. She provides:

Comprehensive Annual Wellness Program: Advanced screenings and diagnostics tailored to each individual.

Advanced screenings and diagnostics tailored to each individual. Appointments When You Need It: Same- or next-day appointments with Dr. Engelen, not a fill-in provider.

Same- or next-day appointments with Dr. Engelen, not a fill-in provider. True Partnership: Time to listen, time to plan, time built for you—not just rushed visits in a hurried schedule.

"Being backed by MDVIP means I have the space to really focus on building those doctor/patient relationships," Dr. Engelen explains. "It's about establishing trust and helping my patients understand that I'm on their side and that together, we're going to do everything we can to address their issues and optimize their overall health and wellbeing."

Since opening her practice, Dr. Engelen has loved welcoming patients from across the Salt Lake community and supporting them in taking a more active role in their long-term health.

About Megan J. Engelen, DO, FACP

Dr. Engelen is a board-certified internal medicine physician practicing in Salt Lake City. She holds the designation of Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) and has practiced medicine for more than 15 years. She was voted "Best Internal Medicine Doctor" by City Weekly for Best of Utah 2024. Her personalized, whole-person approach emphasizes lifestyle-based prevention and long-term wellness.

Located at 1377 East 3900 South, Suite 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84124, the practice welcomes new adult patients. Convenient parking, weekday hours and a team oriented toward your lifestyle and goals make joining seamless. To learn more or schedule a visit, call (385) 743-1051 or visit mdvip.com/doctors/meganengelendo.

About MDVIP

With a national network of more than 1,400 primary care physicians serving over 425,000 patients, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services. The company is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

Contact Information

1377 East 3900 South Suite 200

Salt Lake City, UT 84124

(385) 743-1051

