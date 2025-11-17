New Memoir reveals the hidden battles women faced before the modern feminist movement

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished historian and award-winning journalist Ruth Rosen has spent her career amplifying the voices of women too often forgotten by history. In her newest book, "A Fearless Woman: A Memoir of Resilience and Resistance," Rosen turns her lens inward, revealing the extraordinary story of her late mother, Ida Rosen, a woman who defied poverty, prejudice and patriarchy to shape her own destiny.

The memoir is taken directly from her mother's own writings, providing readers with a firsthand account of personal endurance and the broader social story of mid-century American womanhood, where survival required courage, ingenuity, and self-belief. From a childhood in an orphanage, to a life constrained by sexism, poverty, antisemitism and a series of personal betrayals, Ida Rosen overcame it all to become a successful professional in the American beauty industry.

"By telling my mother's story, I want to help readers understand the importance of perseverance and kindness, especially when facing sexism," Rosen said. "She didn't write this as a feminist cautionary tale, but that is exactly what will engage readers."

The memoir is framed by an introduction and epilogue written by Ruth Rosen, who, now as an adult, reflects on her mother's sacrifices. Through her perspective, readers see not only the obstacles Ida overcame but the lasting impact of her quiet defiance.

Spanning the years 1914 to 1976, "A Fearless Woman" merges two generations of storytelling, a daughter's historical insight and a mother's intimate voice. The result is a detailed portrait of Ida Rosen's determination to build a life of dignity and independence, and a moving reminder of how personal resilience shapes collective history.

About the author

Ruth Rosen, Professor Emerita of History at U.C. Davis, is a distinguished historian and an award-winning journalist. She discovered and edited "The Mamie Papers," a New York Times notable book, authored "The Lost Sisterhood," a pioneering history of prostitution and "The World Split Open: How the Modern Women's Movement Changed America," a book of the month selection. The recipient of many journalist awards, she wrote op-eds for the Los Angeles Times and was an editorial writer and columnist at the San Francisco Chronicle. To learn more, please visit www.ruthrosen.org.

