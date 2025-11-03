New Memoir Illuminates the Strength of a Woman Who Refused to Break in the Face of Life-Changing Events

Debut author C.M. shares how courage and compassion can guide readers from pain to purpose

WHITTIER, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From moving from Guatemala to the United States at only ten years old, to escaping an abusive marriage as an adult, debut author C.M. has had to rely on her strength and perseverance to guide her through difficult times in her life. In her new memoir "Beneath a Loveless Sky," she shares how she endured betrayal, loss, and alienation, emerging stronger, grounded in faith and self-worth.

“Beneath a Loveless Sky” By C.M.

C.M.'s mother was a shining example of strength and determination in her childhood. After the death of her father, her mother was left as the sole provider for four children. Driven to provide a better future for her children, C.M. and her siblings were left with her grandmother when she was three years old while her mother moved to the United States, with the promise to return for them. Her mother returned seven years later, bringing all her children to the US.

"Moving to the United States marked a pivotal turning point in our lives," C.M. said. "The transition brought a wave of emotions for me, my sister, and my brothers as we adjusted to a new culture, language, and way of life. It demanded resilience and adaptability from each of us, shaping our understanding of what it means to persevere through major life changes and preparing us for the challenges that lay ahead."

In adulthood, C.M.'s life becomes a portrait of marriage, motherhood, and endurance. She marries a man who seems loving and responsible, but early cracks soon appear. Over time, the relationship shifts between fragile reconciliation and quiet despair as emotional neglect and isolation deepen. Seeking comfort in her faith, children, and memories of her mother, she endures her husband's growing cruelty. His jealousy and insecurity turn into manipulation, emotional abuse, and infidelity, culminating in efforts to control her and poison their children's view of her through the process and even after their eventual divorce.

"Beneath a Loveless Sky" is more than a story of heartbreak; it's a powerful reflection on resilience, forgiveness, and the light that endures even in life's darkest moments. Through her journey, C.M. shows that even in the face of betrayal, compassion can triumph over anger. By sharing her story, she hopes to inspire others to find strength in faith, heal from pain and discover their own light in the face of adversity.

"Beneath a Loveless Sky"

By C.M.

ISBN: 9781665775458 (softcover); 9781665775441 (hardcover); 9781665775434 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

C.M. is a woman of strength who was able to withstand adversity and bounce back from difficult life events. All the knowledge and wisdom that she has gained has helped her become a better mother and to successfully lead her four boys in life. The life experiences that helped her become the strong woman she is today inspired C.M. to write her first book telling her story in the hopes of inspiring others to become a better person, a better mother and to be resilient. She plans to release more books in the future.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

SOURCE Archway Publishing