A Foundation of Consistent Growth Supports Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash's Expansion in the New Year

Wag N' Wash Secures Its Debut on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 ® List

Philanthropic Initiatives Led to 28,546 Dog and Cat Adoptions and 100,000 Pounds of Recycled Pet Product Packaging

Pet Retail Brands Celebrate Double-Digit Growth in 2025, Prepare for Continued Expansion in 2026

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global pet market is projected to reach $545 billion in sales by 2032, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are building on sustained momentum to drive continued growth in 2026. Following a year of double-digit growth, strategic franchise expansion and numerous national industry recognitions, both brands are positioned for another pivotal year.

Most recently, the pet retail franchises were recognized on Entrepreneur Magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® list, reinforcing their position as leaders in the category. A brand milestone, this year Wag N' Wash made its debut on the coveted ranking at #458. For the 12th consecutive year, Pet Supplies Plus ranked as the highest-ranking pet retail brand on the list at #31.

"This recognition from Entrepreneur validates the continued growth and success of both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "As we look ahead to 2026, we are well positioned for elevated growth as we focus on continuing to serve our neighbors and supporting our franchisees."

Key areas of growth and impact across Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash in 2025 include:

Combined, the brands signed more than 30 franchise agreements and opened 18 stores , seven of which were in new markets.

, seven of which were in new markets. Reaching a significant milestone, the brands recycled more than 100,000 pounds of pet product packaging during the second year of a partnership with TerraCycle ® . Since launching the program, more than 3.2 million units of packaging have been diverted from landfills.

of pet product packaging during the second year of a partnership with TerraCycle . Through nationwide adoption-focused events and initiatives, the brands helped 28,546 dogs and cats find forever homes, surpassing the original goal of 20,000 . The initiative will continue in 2026.

surpassing the original goal of 20,000 The initiative will continue in 2026. Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash became an independent entity following an inaugural securitization transaction in December. Further enabling the brands to chart their own path forward, this strategic move supports accelerated franchise development, a simplified operational structure and a unified growth strategy.

"Regardless of external challenges, both brands have proven they are strong investments as they continue to award franchise agreements and open more stores each year," added Nick Russo, Chief Development Officer of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "Next year we'll continue to accelerate our franchise development efforts while investing in long-term, sustainable growth."

Looking ahead, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash will continue their strong trajectory as pet spending is anticipated to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 4.96% for the next five years. Additionally, the pet retail franchises are on track to open more than 20 stores annually in the coming years.

The success of Pet Supplies Plus has been consistently recognized, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. In addition to the brand's most recent ranking on the Franchise 500®, Pet Supplies Plus also ranked #29 on the 2025 Franchise Times Top 400 list and #40 on Forbes' 2026 Best Customer Service list, earning the top spot within the pet category for both awards. These accolades underscore the brand's dedication to providing exceptional products, services and support to both neighbors and franchise partners.

Both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to join their growing families. To learn more about the Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunity, visit petsuppliesplusfranchising.com. To learn more about the Wag N' Wash franchise opportunity, visit wagnwashfranchising.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products and services for your pet. With over 725 locations and counting, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods, and services. Additionally, Pet Supplies Plus provides neighbors with additional shopping options to better meet their pet-shopping needs. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Pet Supplies Plus ranked No. 31 on the 2026 Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise 500® list and No. 40 on Forbes' list of 'Best Customer Service' brands in 2026. For more information on Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunities, visit petsuppliesplusfranchising.com.

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. Wag N' Wash has ranked No. 458 in the 2026 Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise 500® list, Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times' Top 200+ List and Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List. Today, there are 26 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit wagnwashfranchising.com.

Media Contact: Jessica Cahill, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash