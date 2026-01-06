A Founding Leader's Legacy: Kind Lending Announces Yvonne Ketchum's Transition

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Lending today announced a leadership transition that honors one of the most influential figures in the company's history. After more than six years with Kind Lending, dating back to its founding, Yvonne Ketchum will transition from President into a part-time role as President Emeritus/Executive Advisor as she begins semi-retirement. Chief Operating Officer, Jenn Folk will guide the company forward as President, bringing steady leadership, operational clarity, and a people-first approach as Kind enters its next phase of growth.

Kind Lending enters its next chapter grounded in the legacy Yvonne Ketchum helped create and energized by the future ahead under Jenn Folk’s leadership.

From the very beginning, Yvonne's leadership helped define not just how Kind operates, but how it feels to be part of the organization. She set the tone for collaboration, integrity, and core values that continue to shape how Kind supports its people and partners every day. Known for her sharp insight and unmistakable sense of humor, Yvonne's weekly Friday emails became a favorite across the company, blending industry perspective with wit and personality. It was a message employees genuinely looked forward to receiving and one that reflected the warmth and authenticity she brought to her leadership.

Prior to co-founding Kind Lending, Yvonne spent 15 years at Stearns Lending, working closely alongside Glenn Stearns and helping guide the organization through pivotal periods of growth. That experience proved foundational when Kind was launched, providing both perspective and purpose. Over the past six-plus years, Yvonne played a critical role in building the company's infrastructure, guiding thoughtful expansion, and fostering a culture rooted in trust, accountability, and kindness.

"Yvonne's impact on Kind is immeasurable," said Glenn Stearns, Founder of Kind Lending. "She helped build the framework that allows us to grow with intention, while never losing sight of who we are. Her leadership, humor, and heart shaped this company in ways that will be felt for years to come. We are grateful she will continue to share her expertise in a part-time role as she begins this next chapter."

While Yvonne is stepping back from day-to-day leadership, her decision to remain involved reflects just how deeply Kind matters to her. This company represents what she helped build, the people she worked alongside, and a mission she continues to believe in. She is not ready to fully step away from something that means so much. In her part-time role, Yvonne will support the continued growth of Kind's business with a focus in Non-QM, a core component of the company's product depth and future opportunity.

With that strong foundation in place, Kind's leadership transition reflects continuity as much as change. Jenn Folk's elevation builds on the operational backbone she has helped establish as Chief Operating Officer. Her leadership has strengthened the systems, teams, and processes that allow Kind to scale with confidence, adaptability, and speed, qualities that will support continued expansion and momentum.

As Kind Lending enters the new year with ambitious growth goals and a renewed sense of energy, the company remains focused on investing in its people, expanding its offerings, and delivering thoughtful, flexible mortgage solutions for partners nationwide.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have built together," said Yvonne. "Kind has always been special because of the people. I am grateful to have been part of it from the very beginning, and I am excited to continue supporting the Non-QM business in this next chapter. I have complete confidence in Jenn and the leadership team as they carry Kind forward."

With strong leadership, shared values, and a clear sense of purpose, Kind Lending moves into its next chapter grounded in the legacy Yvonne helped create and energized by the future ahead.

Kind Lending is the fastest-growing wholesale lender in the country, revolutionizing the mortgage banking landscape and forging a new identity in the industry. Founded in 2020 by visionary Glenn Stearns and based in Irvine, California, Kind is on a mission to deliver seamless, swift loan approval processes through passionate and friendly professionals. At Kind Lending, kindness is not merely a sentiment but a proactive force for change, driving meaningful interactions with every client. This culture of innovation and excellence elevates Kind beyond just a business; it is a movement fueled by a passion to create a better experience for all.

