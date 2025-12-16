Noble Research Institute Launches Online Version of Profitability Course for U.S. Livestock Producers

Noble Profitability Essentials Online offers ranchers flexible, self-paced access to financial management tools and strategies

ARDMORE, Okla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Research Institute (Noble), a trusted educational resource for farmers and ranchers since 1945, has announced the launch of Noble Profitability Essentials Online, a self-paced digital course that helps livestock producers take control of their ranch finances and build long-term profitability.

Building on the success of the in-person Noble Profitability Essentials program launched in 2024, the online version delivers the same comprehensive curriculum for producers who need accessible, practical financial education.

Noble Profitability Essentials Online is a self-paced digital course that helps livestock producers take control of their ranch finances and build long-term profitability. Photo credit: Rob Mattson/Noble Research Institute

Noble Profitability Essentials Online equips ranchers with tools to assess their financial situation, create profit and loss budgets, manage cash flow and align enterprise decisions with long-term ranch goals. Participants can practice lessons using their actual ranch numbers and revisit modules as they implement real-world strategies on their operations.

"Many ranchers want to improve profitability but need learning options that fit their schedules and operations," said Patrick Jones, regenerative ranching advisor and course facilitator at Noble Research Institute. "Noble Profitability Essentials Online gives producers across the country access to proven financial management strategies on their own timeline, from anywhere."

Key features include:

Immersive learning with hands-on applications using participants' own ranch data

Self-paced modules that work with ranchers' availability and commitments

Curriculum taught through video, audio and text formats for a fully guided and easily digestible learning experience

Twelve-month access to review lessons, tools and activities through the Noble Learning Center

Ongoing support through monthly Rancher to Rancher networking sessions and virtual Noble Consultation

The online course serves ranchers nationwide who face time constraints, geographic distance from in-person classes or scheduling conflicts.

Like the in-person version, Noble Profitability Essentials Online was developed in partnership with Ranch Management Consultants and incorporates content from their Ranching for Profit curriculum.

For more information about Noble Research Institute and its educational programs, visit www.noble.org/find-a-course/.

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to farm and ranch management and has been a leading, trusted resource in agriculture since 1945. The organization serves agricultural producers with education, research and consultation on regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to restoring U.S. grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

For more information about Noble Research Institute, visit www.noble.org .

