A Fresh Start W Hotels Announces New In-Room Amenity

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heads are about to turn. W Hotels Worldwide today unveils its new unisex amenity line with Italy-based, luxury sustainable beauty brands, Davines and /skin regimen/ of the Davines Group . Together, W and the Davines Group - brands with cult followings - will be shaking up self-care routines from Chicago to Chengdu with sustainable skin and hair care products available at all W locations in 2020.

Unbound by traditional definitions of beauty, both W and the Davines Group are champions of self-expression and individuality, encouraging people to act consciously, and feel fabulous wherever they go. From sink to spa, the new line-up of in-room hair and skin care (which replaces the brand's long-time amenity partner, bliss) will now include Davines and /skin regimen/ best-sellers as well as exclusive new formulas, available only to W guests:

"W takes a bold approach to self-care and this new brand collaboration is no exception," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. "In choosing a new amenity line, we road tested many brands and formulations and not only love the way the Davines Group products look, smell and feel, but the values they stand for as a company. We are very excited to bring these products to all of our guest rooms across the globe."

From a shampoo and blowout at W's AWAY Spa to an in-room shower after a long FUEL workout, W guests will now have access to an elevated line of luxury beauty products with a highly sustainable edge. From natural ingredients like yellow melon extract found in their signature "MOMO" products, to their world class research lab in Parma, Italy, Davines Group artfully blends science and nature, harnessing the power of both to offer products that are as effective as they are refreshing.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with one of the most dynamic, contemporary hotel brands in the world," says Jorge Blanco, Creative Director, Davines North America. "We found a kindred spirit in W as we both have made a name for ourselves by doing things differently, and this amenity project is no different. We look forward to seeing how our self-care collaboration will inspire people from around the world to seek a deeper extension of the in-room amenity experience we are now proudly offering with W."

In addition to being the in-room and in-suite brand of choice at W hotels globally, /skin regimen/ and Davines products will also be used at all W Away Spas starting in 2020 alongside sister brand, [ comfort zone ]. Davines is a certified B Corporation and CO2 neutral company that supports reforestation to offset its carbon emissions. In addition, all products are sulphate- and paraben-free. As part of Marriott International's initiative to reduce its hotels' environmental impact worldwide, W plans to offer the new amenities in waste-reducing, full-size bottles by the end of 2020.

All Davines and /skin regimen/ products that make up the exclusive W Hotels line are available for sale online at W Hotels The Store or visit whotels.com for more information.



Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for over two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with more than 55 hotels, W is defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests' lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand's provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand's super-charged energy celebrates guests' endless appetite to discover what's new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.



Founded by, and still 100% owned and run by the Bollati family in Parma, Italy, the Davines Group – Davines, /skin regimen/ and [ comfort zone ] – is an international beauty company with distribution in more than 90 countries dedicated to a balance of beauty and sustainability. All products are care-crafted in Parma using the highest-quality natural ingredients and scientific rigor and all product packaging is both carbon-neutral and produced with clean energy. As a certified B Corp, the Davines Group strives to place social and environmental sustainability at the core of its ethos.

