A Frosty Fright: Wendy's New Kids' Meal Celebrates Spooky and Sweet Halloween Icons

Fans who purchase a $1 Boo! Books benefiting foster care adoption will also score a $1.99 Kids' Meal with purchase coupon

WHAT:

Wendy's® is officially kicking off the HalloWEENDY's season with a new Frosty® Frights kids' meal collection. Through the spooky season, fans can collect all Frosty Frights kids' meal toys inspired by the iconic Frosty treat, if they dare... With spooky-fun characters like Franken Frosty, Frosty Bite, Coolie Ghoulie, Brrr Beast, Cold Spell and Junior – fans can collect 11 toy characters in all!*

Every Wendy's Kids' Meal® features a choice of 4-piece chicken nuggets or a hamburger or cheeseburger with Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or Apple Bites and a kid's drink.

For just $1, the special edition Boo! Books® feature the Frosty Frights characters with coupons for FIVE free Jr. Frosty treats, and a sixth bonus coupon to redeem a $1.99 Wendy's Kids' Meal with any purchase. And the sweetest treat of all – proceeds from each coupon book sold will directly benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its mission to find safe, loving and permanent homes for children waiting in foster care.**

WHERE & WHEN:

Wendy's fans are known to hand out $1 Boo! Books for Halloween, but Boo! Books are available for purchase now through November 3 at participating U.S. Wendy's locations. The five free Jr. Frosty and $1.99 kids' meal coupons may be redeemed through December 31, 2024. The Frosty Frights kids' meals will be available from now through November 3.

WHY:

HalloWEENDY's is the spot to get excited for spooky season – who doesn't like spooky limited-edition collectibles and supporting a sweet cause?! By purchasing special edition Boo! Books inspired by the iconic Frosty Frights kids' meal characters, fans will be directly supporting foster care adoption.

To date, the Foundation has helped find forever families for more than 14,000 children across the US and Canada. To learn more about Boo! Books and how Wendy's is working to make more family moments possible, visit Wendy's Boo! Books or www.davethomasfoundation.org

HOW:

Visit your nearest Wendy's for spooky (and sweet) HalloWEENDY's fun, and purchase Boo! Books for just $1. You can also order Boo! Books via the mobile app or through Wendy's self-order kiosks—just add your Boo! Books to your order from the "Give Something Back" category. The Frosty Frights kids' meal can be purchased with or without the Boo! Books coupon.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef,*** freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's while supplies last. Kids' meal toy may vary.

**Available at participating U.S. Wendy's while supplies last. 90¢ of every $1 coupon book sold from 9/2/2024 - 11/3/2024 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Coupons only redeemable in-restaurant. Coupons valid until 12/31/2024.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

