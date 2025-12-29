A Glow Up for Tree Hut: Encouraging Consumers to "Uncontain Yourself"

"Everyone knows the iconic sugar scrub in the jar, but no one knows it's Tree Hut. Our glow up brings the branding up to speed with the virality of products we make," said Luis Garcia, Chief Marketing Officer at Tree Hut.

The full relaunch of the brand's ecosystem, revealing a refreshed logo, packaging, website, and social presence that embraces self-expression, officially debuted on Christmas Day with a national ad premiere on Netflix, marking a bold new chapter for the brand. The evolution of the brand reflects Tree Hut's mission to brighten your day through scent, sensorial textures, and having fun while doing self-care.

Tree Hut's launch of its new identity and assets during the busy holiday week is another nod to the brand's desire to put its social community first. Sarah Craig, Tree Hut's Associate Director of Integrated Media, shared, "Twixmas is that socially immersive time between Christmas and New Year's where our community has more downtime to engage and seek entertainment on social and digital platforms."

With social platforms leading the way for Tree Hut's big reveal, the refreshed look was also introduced via a new spot called "Sugar, Sugar" that began airing across Netflix, Hulu, Disney, and more on December 25. The spot highlights the brand's top-selling product, Shea Sugar Scrubs, in a playful and unexpected way. With an audio track that is sure to stick in consumers' minds, it uniquely ties an iconic, nostalgic song about the term of endearment, "sugar," back to the real Sugar in Tree Hut's products. Tree Hut's creative agency of record, Bakery, brought this vision to life by translating the new aesthetic into a product-first visual story. Their approach ensured every moment felt undeniably Tree Hut.

"We stopped thinking about Tree Hut as a 'body care brand' and started thinking about it as an experience and an igniter of a feeling people chase. The rebrand was about codifying that feeling of confidence, indulgence, play, and building a visual language that makes you feel it instantly, before you ever read a word or open the jar," said Kerrie Heckel, Partner and VP Creative Director of Bakery.

Consumers will begin to see Tree Hut's new look at major retail partners, including Target , Walmart , Ulta Beauty , Amazon , and more, as it rolls out nationwide in early 2026. As the brand's makeover continues to unfold, Tree Hut will bring it to life through activations, expanded digital storytelling, and future product launches, including brand new scents like Violet Victory and Golden Vanilla. This glow up marks the beginning of a new chapter defined by bold character, creative confidence, and the invitation to "Uncontain Yourself."

*Source: Mintel: Soap, Bath, and Shower Products - US 2025, Feb 26, 2025

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still produces out of Coppell, TX, and has spent over twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include body, shave, and lip collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging, and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launch.

SOURCE Tree Hut