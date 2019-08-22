A Good Time To Go "Back to School" on Food Waste

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Food waste is the number one component found in America's landfills. And there is a reason for that. More food than we'd like to admit routinely gets tossed in the trash. In fact, 40 percent of all food produced in the United States is discarded. Twenty percent of the food we buy is never eaten.

For this Back-to-School season, pack a Bento Box lunch and be the envy of the cafeteria! Not only can Bento Boxes be tasty and healthy - they are also eco-friendly, eliminating the need for disposable packaging like plastic bags and foil.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA), in partnership with education curriculum specialists Young Minds Inspired (YMI), has developed a No Taste for Food Waste educational program that is addressing food waste by educating future consumers about the problem. Targeted at middle and high school students in family and consumer/environmental science and health classes, the curriculum materials, which include a teacher's guide, lesson plans, reproducible student activities and more, have been distributed to more than 65,000 targeted educators across the country.

Turning Around the Food Waste Trend

The effects of food waste are astounding – on the economy, it equates to about $218 billion of food lost each year; and on American families, we each toss approximately 300 pounds of food a year, costing a family of four as much $2,200.

"This unique No Taste for Food Waste educational initiative addresses food waste problems in ways that teens, teachers and parents can relate," commented Skip Shaw, President and CEO of NFRA. "Through interactive activities, we deliver the staggering facts about the economic and environmental impact of the food waste problem, share important food safety information, and provide realistic action plans for what we can all do about food waste in our homes and our communities – including how foods from the frozen and dairy aisles can be part of the solution to turning around the consumer food waste trend."

As Kids Head Back-to-School Use These Tips to Reduce Food Waste

Plan meals ahead and use a shopping list – it helps to avoid impulse buys and unnecessary quantities, and you purchase only what is needed.

Eat what you buy – know portion sizes, don't prepare too much and always eat leftovers.

Don't toss food before it spoils – learn about food expiration dates, and "use by" and "best if used by" dates. Check out the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's Date Labels on Packaged Foods for more information.

Consider purchasing more foods from the frozen and dairy aisles! You can use just what you need and put the rest back in the fridge or freezer for the next time; foods are perfectly portioned…no waste; freezing technology and eco-friendly packaging keep cool foods fresher longer, and provide much longer shelf life (and less waste); you are paying for 100 percent edible food.

Try This Idea for Less Wasteful Packed Lunches

During this Back-to-School season, NFRA is sharing a Bento Box school lunch recipe, made with handful of short-cut ingredients from the freezer and dairy aisles. Bento Boxes can be not only tasty and healthy for students, but are also great for the environment as they eliminate the need for disposable packaging like plastic bags and foil. For many more tasty recipes for the whole family, visit www.EasyHomeMeals.com.

Sources: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Defense Council, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Worldwatch Institute.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA (www.nfraweb.org) is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

