A Grand Entrance: New 2026 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer Delivers Full-size Sophistication, New Style and Capability, Family- and Wallet-friendly Starting Under $65,000

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 14, 2025/PRNewswire/ --

The 2026 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer ushers in a new era of refinement, capability and model clarity for the flagship SUV from the Jeep brand, providing customers with an elevated large SUV that’s more approachable than ever before. With new Jeep brand badging, powerful powertrains, including an America-first, range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) application, an elevated exterior design and an accessible family-friendly price point, the Grand Wagoneer sets a new benchmark for the American-made SUV.

America's first range-extended electric vehicle (REEV), coming in 2026, delivers more driving range, horsepower, torque and acceleration for the storied nameplate

The new 2026 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer blends capability, performance, refined craftsmanship and family-focused versatility at an attractive and attainable price, while streamlining the lineup under a unified flagship name for the Jeep brand

Grand Wagoneer proudly wears Jeep brand badging to underscore its rich American heritage and unsurpassed levels of comfort and legendary 4x4 capability

Two powerful powertrains available, including America's first REEV application, late availability, and the award-winning 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo engine

Authentic, refreshed exterior design elevates the lineup with an all-new front fascia, a chrome-free exterior, cross-car signature lighting, all-new wheel designs and new exterior colors

New trims and appearance packages, including the rugged Upland, are thoughtfully crafted to align with established and distinguishable Jeep brand personas, offering families more ways to express their unique style

2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer lineup starts at a competitive price point under $65,000

The 2026 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer ushers in a new era of refinement, capability and model clarity for the flagship SUV from the Jeep brand, providing customers with an elevated large SUV that's more approachable than ever before. With new Jeep brand badging, powerful powertrains, including an America-first, range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) application, an elevated exterior design and an accessible family-friendly price point, the Grand Wagoneer sets a new benchmark for the American-made SUV.

"With the refreshed 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, we're delivering more than just bold design and refined craftsmanship: we're offering competitive pricing that ensures exceptional value in the large SUV segment," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. "Every Grand Wagoneer also now proudly wears a Jeep badge, reinforcing its prominent position within the Jeep family, while making it easier for customers to find the exact model that fits their lifestyle and price point."

The Jeep brand is taking a bold step to simplify and strengthen its SUV lineup by fully integrating the Grand Wagoneer under a unified flagship name: Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Starting with the 2026 model year, every Grand Wagoneer will proudly wear the Jeep badge, reinforcing its place among the brand's most iconic vehicles and creating a more cohesive experience for customers and dealers. This strategic move streamlines the lineup, absorbing the previously available Wagoneer models, and delivers a clear promise to customers: premium American design, legendary Jeep capability and a unified identity that reflects the spirit of the Jeep brand.

For 2026, customers can choose between two powerful powertrains – the industry's first REEV (late availability) and the award-winning 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo engine – that deliver performance for every journey, from rugged adventures to family road trips. The lineup is further transformed by a refreshed exterior design, featuring a new front profile, color palette and appearance packages thoughtfully crafted to showcase the unique personalities of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. A new, eye-catching interior color and a larger Head-up Display (HUD) elevate the cabin experience, offering drivers and passengers a heightened sense of style and personalization every time they step inside.

Starting at an accessible price point of under $65,000, the 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer lineup with the 3.0-liter Hurricane engine, set to begin production later this year, will offer refined luxury and iconic Jeep brand DNA under one unified nameplate, featuring recognizable Jeep brand trims.

Base MSRP

Excludes $2,595 destination

and options 4X2 4X4 LWB

4X2 LWB

4X4 Grand Wagoneer $62,145 $65,145 $65,145 $68,145 Limited Altitude NA $71,140 NA $74,140 Summit Obsidian NA $93,390 NA $96,390

The Warren (Michigan) Truck Assembly Plant will be the assembly home for the Jeep Grand Wagoneer REEV, built alongside its ICE counterparts. This is part of a $97.6 million investment, announced in 2024, for electrified models.

Powertrains With Purpose: The Heartbeat of the 2026 Grand Wagoneer

At the core of every incredible road adventure is a powerful heartbeat. For the 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, that heartbeat comes in the form of two compelling powertrains, including the REEV and the award-winning 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo engine.

America's First Range-extended Electric Vehicle

The 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer REEV (late availability) delivers groundbreaking performance and efficiency with a liquid-cooled 92-kWh battery pack that efficiently incorporates the pack using a pouch cell format in a parallel configuration. This design is integrated in the center of the vehicle, maintaining a flat floor and preserving interior space.

"We're giving our customers a choice in how they experience performance and efficiency," said Micky Bly, senior vice president and head of global propulsion systems at Stellantis. "Our award-winning 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo I-6 delivers outstanding power and capability, while the new range-extended electric system introduces a smarter path to electrification by combining the quiet confidence of all-electric driving with the assurance of long-range freedom. Both options showcase our commitment to delivering advanced propulsion solutions that meet real-world customer needs without compromise."

Power flows in sequence from the 3.6-liter V-6 engine to the onboard 130-kW generator. The engine generates mechanical power, which is then converted to electrical power by the generator. The electrical power can be used to charge the battery when it is depleted or if the driver wants to conserve the battery.

The 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer REEV sets a new benchmark for flagship performance. Delivering an estimated 647 horsepower and 620 lb.-ft. of torque, the system propels the Grand Wagoneer from 0-60 mph in just five seconds—the quickest, most powerful Grand Wagoneer ever. Paired with an anticipated total range upwards of 500 miles, it gives customers the best of both worlds: instant electric torque and serene all-electric driving for daily commutes, plus the confidence of long-distance freedom for family road trips or towing adventures.

Range-extended electric technology redefines what's possible with Grand Wagoneer, delivering the refinement of all-electric driving with the confidence of extended range. A dedicated battery pack provides quiet, zero-emission performance for everyday errands, while a gasoline engine works with an onboard generator to seamlessly supply electricity for longer journeys. With the wheels powered exclusively by electric motors, drivers experience smooth, responsive acceleration expected from Jeep's most premium offering.

For customers, the REEV is the ultimate expression of capability and confidence: no compromises on power, no anxiety about range, and no sacrifice of the spacious, three-row comfort and luxury that define the Grand Wagoneer. This smarter path to electrification balances sustainability and practicality, giving families and adventurers alike the freedom to embrace the future of mobility without limits.

Award-winning Hurricane Engine

For 2026, the award-winning 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine returns, delivering 420 horsepower and 468 lb.-ft. of torque and best-in-class available towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs. in its Standard Output (SO) configuration. It's engineered for optimized fuel economy through technologies like cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). The award-winning engine boasts more horsepower, more torque and lower emissions than many competitors' naturally aspirated V-8 and turbocharged six-cylinder engines, offering smoother performance and robust capability.

Exterior Design: A Bold Evolution of American Luxury

The refreshed 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer ushers in a new era of elevated SUV design, redefining its presence with a commanding, upright stance and a sophisticated, high-tech confident aesthetic.

A Profile That Commands Attention

The front fascia has been reimagined with a taller, more squared-off volume that projects strength and modernity. With raised headlamps and a commanding hood, the vehicle projects a powerful presence. A wide, slim grille anchors the design, flanked by full-width LED lighting that creates a striking visual signature day or night.

The iconic seven-slot grille now features illuminated slots, adding a modern, technical edge. The T-shaped LED lights in the lower fascia add depth and precision, enhancing the Grand Wagoneer's contemporary design.

The cohesive lighting strategy continues at the rear of the vehicle, with full-width LED taillamps that mirror the front's horizontal motif. This design not only enhances visibility but also reinforces the vehicle's width and premium presence.

Design With a Purpose

One of the most significant design shifts is the introduction of a chrome-free exterior, a first for Grand Wagoneer. The new Grand Wagoneer embraces a more refined and modern palette. As the design team embraced more sustainable materials and processes, the shift to "no chrome" marks a bold move toward a cleaner, more responsible and modern expression of luxury.

Notable Finishing Touches

A wide range of new wheel designs, spanning 18 to 22 inches, offers customers more personalization than ever. Whether opting for a rugged, off-road-ready look or a sleek, urban aesthetic, each wheel complements the Grand Wagoneer's elevated design ethos.

The refreshed Grand Wagoneer proudly wears the Jeep badge, reinforcing its place within the broader Jeep family while solidifying its iconic status in the full-size SUV segment.

Elevated Interiors Across the 2026 Grand Wagoneer Lineup

For 2026, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer lineup has been streamlined, offering several distinct price classes and appearance packages.

Grand Wagoneer and Limited

The entry-level Grand Wagoneer and the next-tier Limited models offer two refined interior colors: black with Sea Salt and all black. Both feature horizontal brushed deco trim, Anchor Silver-painted brightwork and Smoke stitching throughout. Seating surfaces are finished in Capri (Grand Wagoneer trim) and Nappa (Limited trim) leather with an Axis II perforation pattern. For the Sea Salt interior, Basil stitching adds a subtle contrast, while the all-black interior maintains a monochromatic elegance. An Upland trim adds rugged styling and enhanced capability for adventurous drivers. For those seeking elevated appointments, the Limited Reserve features more amenities, including a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, tri-pane sunroof, power steps and HUD, and offers an exclusive look that's rounded out with a black appearance package.

Summit

The Summit trim continues the theme of refinement with a fully wrapped interior and the introduction of Dark Waxed Walnut, open-pore real wood as the primary decorative trim. The seating is a premium Nappa leather with Axis II perforation, offering both tactile luxury and visual depth. At the pinnacle of the lineup, the Summit Reserve introduces a bold new interior palette of black, Tupelo and Dark Ruby Red (late availability). This new Jeep brand interior features Palermo leather seating with quilted, registered perforation, burnished copper and smoke stitching, and a premium suede headliner. Summit Reserve enhances the driving experience with an array of standard premium features, including a state-of-the-art 23-speaker McIntosh audio system, ventilated rear seating, an integrated front console cooler, a front passenger display and a sophisticated black appearance.

Enhanced Digital Experience

Rounding out the interior, the 2026 Grand Wagoneer introduces a new, larger HUD that enhances the driving experience with a significantly larger field of view and a virtual image distance twice that of previous versions. Available on Limited and standard on Limited Reserve and Summit, this advanced HUD reflects the brand's commitment to cutting-edge technology and driver-centric design, offering improved visibility and a more immersive interface for the driver.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis