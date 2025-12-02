Power Unpacked: Dodge Unlocks Orders for SIXPACK-powered Charger R/T, Delivers Most Standard Horsepower of Any Muscle Car

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Orders are now open for the SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger R/T (front) in both two-door coupe and four-door sedan models, offering the most standard horsepower of any muscle car and joining the SIXPACK-powered 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack (back) and the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack in the new Charger multi-energy lineup.

SIXPACK-powered, 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T completes the full Dodge 2026 Charger multi-energy lineup

Charger R/T is part of multi-energy Charger lineup that includes the 550-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack and all-electric, 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Each model in the Charger lineup is available in two-door or four-door trims

Charger R/T offers standard all-wheel drive when you need it, rear-wheel drive (RWD) when you want it

Push of a button enables on-demand RWD functionality, capable of sending 100% of torque to the rear wheels

Available performance features include Line Lock and Launch Control

Charger R/T is open for orders at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $49,995 (all prices exclude tax, title and fees)

Production of Charger R/T begins in Q1 2026, with deliveries also expected to start shortly after

Orders are now open for the SIXPACK-powered, 420-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger R/T in both two-door coupe and four-door sedan models, offering the most standard horsepower of any muscle car and making the full 2026 Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup available at dealerships.

The Charger R/T joins the 550-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack as internal combustion engine options in the Charger lineup, with the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack offering the choice of a fully electrified model. All models are available in both two-door or four-door trims.

"The Dodge Charger lineup delivers freedom to choose the perfect muscle machine, from 420 to 670 horsepower to an internal combustion or all-electric powertrain to a classic two-door or practical four-door model, without sacrificing performance or attitude," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "The Charger R/T delivers the most standard horsepower of any muscle car, a perfect addition to the multi-energy Charger muscle car lineup that is all about the power of choice."

Most Standard Horsepower of any Muscle Car: 2026 Dodge Charger R/T

The 2026 Dodge Charger R/T is powered by the 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, SIXPACK standard-output (S.O.) engine, delivering 420 horsepower, 468. lb.-ft. of torque and a top speed of 168 mph. The award-winning twin turbo straight six powers the Dodge Charger R/T to a targeted quarter-mile time of 13.6 seconds and a targeted 0-60 in 5.0 seconds.

Highlights of the Charger R/T's SIXPACK S.O. powertrain include:

Twin turbochargers, 50mm, low inertia and high flow to spin up fast, with a peak boost of 22 psi

Twin counter-rotating turbos reduce turbo lag and balance airflow dynamics, improving throttle response and overall engine efficiency in high-performance applications

Boost delivers 100% of peak torque at 2,500 rpm for immediate low-end response

High-pressure (5,075 psi/350 bar) direct fuel injection with centrally mounted injectors

Oil-jet-cooled, cast-aluminum pistons with an anodized top ring and a diamond-like coating (DLC) on the pins to minimize friction

Dual overhead camshafts with wide-range, fully independent variable-valve timing

Engine-mounted water-to-air charge air cooler, with a separate cooling circuit

Plasma transfer wire arc coating in the cylinder bores for an ultra-thin, durable, low-friction wear surface

Part of the PACK

Like the 550-horsepower Charger Scat Pack powered by the SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine, design and performance features of the all-new 2026 Dodge Charger R/T include:

All-wheel drive (AWD) when you need it, RWD when you want it: new 2026 Dodge Charger SIXPACK-powered models are the world's only AWD muscle cars with RWD capability

Standard AWD system also includes a front-axle disconnect feature to provide improved fuel economy

Push of a button enables on-demand RWD functionality, capable of sending 100% of torque to the rear wheels

Standard mechanical limited slip differential increases traction and performance while enhancing stability

Available on Charger R/T with the Performance Handling Group, Line Lock enables smoky burnouts to clean and heat the tires before a pass down the strip

Performance Handling Group for the R/T also includes Launch Control to dial in rpm based on surface conditions while holding brake pressure, Custom mode, high-performance Brembo six-piston front calipers, performance suspension, 20-by-10-inch wheels, high-back performance seats, Performance Pages and more

Performance-tuned exhaust has a unique aggressive tuning character

Four distinct drive modes include Auto, Eco, Wet/Snow and Sport

Widebody stance — the widest body in the industry — is paired with an aggressive performance hood with SIXPACK bezel

Dynamic, driver-focused and award-winning interior design enhances the SIXPACK-powered Charger's modern feel and builds on the exterior's pure design aesthetic

Delivers best-in-class passenger volume with its "hidden hatch" muscle-car design

R/T Plus model includes 64-color Attitude Adjustment interior lighting, premium LED headlamps and cross-car LED, Head-up Display, 16-inch digital cluster and surround 360-degree camera

Additional SIXPACK-powered Charger R/T options include Blacktop Package, featuring Blacknoise 20-by-9-inch wheels, dark badging and dark exhaust tips; panoramic glass roof; 18-speaker Alpine premium audio system; Demonic Red seats; Driver Convenience Group and more.

The SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger R/T is available for order now at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $49,995, with the four-door model available at an MSRP of $51,995 (all U.S. MSRPs exclude tax, title and destination fees). Production of the SIXPACK-powered Charger R/T begins Q1 2026, with deliveries expected to follow soon after.

Charger Multi-energy Muscle Lineup

Whether gasoline power runs through their blood or they are charged up by pure battery-electric power, Charger buyers can pick their power. For the 2026 model year, Dodge is offering the most muscle priced less than $60,000:

420-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger R/T at a starting U.S. MSRP of $49,995

550-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $54,995

The all-electric 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack delivers 670 horsepower at a starting U.S. MSRP of $59,995

Four doors are available for all models at an additional $2,000

Dodge Charger Scat Pack and Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack include a day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official high-performance driving school of Dodge//SRT

For more information on the full Charger lineup, visit Dodge.com.

Dodge

For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

SOURCE Stellantis