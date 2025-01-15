A Groundbreaking Forum at HIMSS25 Focused on Behavioral Health

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Connect announces a landmark collaboration with Behavioral Health Tech to present the Behavioral Health Forum at HIMSS25, a pioneering initiative focused on advancing technology-enabled mental health care delivery.

The forum will be highlighted by a keynote address from Arthur C. Evans Jr., PhD, CEO and Executive Vice President of the American Psychological Association, setting the stage for a comprehensive exploration of behavioral health innovation. Healthcare leaders, clinicians, and innovators will convene to explore cutting-edge solutions transforming behavioral health services. Participants will examine emerging technologies, data analytics, and measurement-based care approaches that enhance access to quality mental health, addiction, and autism/IDD services across diverse populations.

"The intersection of this next wave of technologies, including AI, with behavioral health represents one of the most exciting opportunities in healthcare. At HIMSS25, we're honored to be a platform that brings together leaders who are redefining how care is delivered, making it more accessible and effective," said Solome Tibebu, Founder & CEO of Behavioral Health Tech.

The forum will address critical themes including tech-enabled care models, quality scaling strategies, and data-driven approaches to improving patient outcomes. Sessions will spotlight innovative solutions for expanding access to underserved communities and leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance behavioral health services. Additionally, the American Psychological Association will present a general education session on March 6, further enriching the conference's behavioral health programming.

HIMSS25 will take place June 3-6 in Las Vegas. For more information and to register visit www.himssconference.com.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a live events and digital platform specialist connecting professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Our purpose is to champion the specialist, connecting them with the knowledge they need to succeed, the relationships that matter and the ideas and opportunities that drive growth. Operating major branded events in Healthcare, Life Sciences, and other specialist markets, Informa Connect is committed to delivering exceptional content and memorable experiences. For more information, visit www.informaconnect.com.

About HIMSS

HIMSS is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise global health ecosystem leaders. For more information, visit www.himss.org.

SOURCE Informa Connect