Registration Opens for HIMSS26 Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Connect is pleased to announce that registration for HIMSS26 is now open, offering special early bird rates for this transformative healthcare information and technology event. The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition returns to Las Vegas at The Venetian Convention & Expo Center from March 9-12, 2026.

Building on the success of HIMSS25, which attracted 25,000 healthcare and technology leaders, HIMSS26 will deliver actionable strategies at the intersection of technology, policy, and human-centered care.

Health IT's epicenter event, connecting the entire healthcare ecosystem, will feature several high-impact programs:

Executive Summit for healthcare provider executives

Preconference Forums offering deep dives into specialized topics

The return of Emerge, focused on matching startups with investors strategically

"At HIMSS26, we're not just continuing a tradition—we're accelerating healthcare's digital future by bringing together the brightest minds, most innovative technologies, and actionable strategies that leaders can implement immediately," said Meghan Reilly, SVP at Informa Connect. "As healthcare faces unprecedented transformation, this gathering in Las Vegas represents a critical opportunity for professionals to gain the insights, connections, and tools they need to lead with confidence."

Healthcare professionals are encouraged to secure their spots today by visiting the conference website to take advantage of the best pricing of the year: www.himssconference.com.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a live events and digital platform specialist connecting professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Our purpose is to champion the specialist, connecting them with the knowledge they need to succeed, the relationships that matter and the ideas and opportunities that drive growth. Operating major branded events in Healthcare, Life Sciences, and other specialist markets, Informa Connect is committed to delivering exceptional content and memorable experiences. For more information, visit www.informaconnect.com.

About HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

