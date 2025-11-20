Global Healthcare Conference HIMSS26 to Explore AI-Powered Diagnostics and Next-Generation Care Models

Registration Now Open; Early-Bird Pricing Ends December 14

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa is preparing for HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition , taking place March 9–12, 2026, at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas. The event is expected to welcome more than 25,000 health-technology professionals, healthcare executives, policymakers, clinicians and innovators from around the world. Early-bird pricing is available through December 14, with preferred rates for HIMSS members.

HIMSS26 Global Health Conference and Exhibition taking place March 9 - 12, 2026 in Las Vegas

HIMSS26 will feature a dynamic programming slate of preconference forums, networking opportunities, expo floor demonstrations and more than 600 educational sessions - all showcasing the evolving narrative of digital health at the intersection of technology, policy and clinical practice.

"By connecting everyone from nurses to executives at HIMSS26, we're committed to advancing the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology," said Elli Riley, Vice President, HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition at Informa. "Our global conference is the industry's epicenter for driving forward healthcare innovation and addressing challenges such as health equity, workforce burnout, and the overall digital transformation in healthcare. Attendees walk away with valuable insights and best practices they can immediately apply within their organizations and stay ahead of the competition."

Key Program Focus Areas

The HIMSS26 agenda spans applied, operational and strategic priorities, combining real-world case studies with technical deep dives and vendor demonstrations. Core focus areas include:

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning : Clinical decision support, generative AI in care workflows, and governance for trustworthy AI.

: Clinical decision support, generative AI in care workflows, and governance for trustworthy AI. Interoperability & Data Governance : Practical interoperability improvements, data standards and data stewardship for safer, more connected care.

: Practical interoperability improvements, data standards and data stewardship for safer, more connected care. Cybersecurity & Privacy : Defending health systems from ransomware, protecting patient data and building resilient operations.

: Defending health systems from ransomware, protecting patient data and building resilient operations. Digital Clinical Transformation : Telehealth, remote monitoring, clinical surveillance and digital care models that improve outcomes and access.

: Telehealth, remote monitoring, clinical surveillance and digital care models that improve outcomes and access. Workforce & Leadership : Addressing clinician burnout, skills development, and the executive strategies required to realize digital ROI.

: Addressing clinician burnout, skills development, and the executive strategies required to realize digital ROI. Innovation Ecosystem: Startup showcases, the Emerge Experience for investors and founders, and specialty pavilions highlighting AI, cybersecurity and other vertical solutions.

A Path-Finding Framework for Today's Biggest Challenges

HIMSS26 is organized around three core pillars - Education & Workforce Development, Innovation & Solutions, and Leadership & Strategy - to help attendees "find their path" through today's most pressing healthcare technology issues. These pillars guide the structure of learning tracks, preconference forums, executive summits and role-specific programming that guide clinicians, technologists and executives towards their most relevant goals.

Offering a unique vantage point on how healthcare innovation is being adopted, scaled and operationalized across care models worldwide, HIMSS26 equips attendees with actionable knowledge, peer connections and a clear view of what's next in health IT.

For more information on the show, please visit www.himssconference.com/ .

ABOUT HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

ABOUT INFORMA

Informa Connect is a live events and digital platform specialist connecting professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Our purpose is to champion the specialist, connecting them with the knowledge they need to succeed, the relationships that matter and the ideas and opportunities that drive growth. Operating major branded events in Healthcare, Life Sciences, and other specialist markets, Informa Connect is committed to delivering exceptional content and memorable experiences. For more information, visit www.informaconnect.com .

