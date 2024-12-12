A Growing Number of Biopharmas Leverage Veeva Compass Patient to Improve Commercialization

Modern commercial data helps organizations find new patients and HCPs

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced increasing momentum for Veeva Compass Patient, an emerging leader for anonymous patient longitudinal data. With unlimited data access, daily data, and the most complete data network supporting both retail and specialty brands, Compass Patient helps commercial teams at biopharmas of all sizes better support key use cases like patient journey, market sizing, and field force activation.

"We are using Veeva Compass Patient for many of our brands as it helps us find more HCPs and patients than traditional sources," said Sridutta Rao, executive director of commercial data and analytics solutions at Bayer. "Having unlimited access to a complete and modern dataset to generate insights for both retail prescriptions and in-office treatments gives us a better understanding of the entire patient journey."

Compass Patient is licensed for use at the brand level and includes unlimited data access to all patient data. The Compass data network includes more than 300 million patients in the U.S., over three million healthcare providers and clinicians, 80+ billion prescription and medical records, and more than seven years of patient history.

"Veeva Compass Patient is the next generation of patient data for life sciences," said Peter Stark, executive vice president and general manager of Veeva Compass. "I'm excited to see our customer community growing and driving so much value through our partnership."

Veeva Compass Suite includes Veeva Compass Prescriber, projected prescriptions and procedures at the HCP, HCO, and ZIP level for retail and non-retail products, and Veeva Compass National, projected prescriptions and procedures at the state and national level for retail and non-retail products. Veeva Compass is part of Veeva Data Cloud, the modern, connected data platform for life sciences, which includes Veeva OpenData and Veeva Link.

