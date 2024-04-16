A Hand In Making A Difference: WSOP App Hosts 72-Hour Online Pokerthon in Partnership with Disabled American Veterans

Starting April 19 and running through April 21, WSOP's in-app online Pokerthon is setting the stakes high with non-stop action, riveting tournaments, and enough thrilling features and game modes to keep things interesting all weekend long.

During the 72 hours, WSOP players will be able to give back to veterans and all they need to do is join the app and play. WSOP isn't just stacking chips and calling bluffs though; it's about making a difference, which is why it's teamed up with a charity doing amazing work to protect veterans. With over 16 million veterans in the U.S., DAV helps veterans of all generations address their challenges and achieve personal victories, great and small, to better thrive in civilian life.

Barry Jesinoki, Chief Executive Officer at Disabled American Veterans:

"We are thrilled that Playtika has chosen to support DAV during the World Series of Poker app's Pokerthon," said Barry Jesinoski, CEO and national adjutant of DAV. "While players have fun, they are simultaneously making a difference in a veteran's life. Every dollar donated enables DAV to provide free, professional services to America's veterans, their families and caregivers."

Guy Ceder, General Manager of WSOP free-to-play app said:

"This isn't just another poker game; it's a chance to harness the power of our players to make an impact in playing with purpose. Working with such a meaningful organization like DAV on this initiative was critical for WSOP and Playtika in our continued efforts of social responsibility. We're proud to be supporting and honoring those who have served their country by engaging our community, with in-game thrills having an out-of-game impact."

If you love poker, play poker with the WSOP free-to-play app to get in on the Pokerthon action - available on both mobile and desktop using this link: https://wsop.onelink.me/2949075411/h9nvm144

About World Series of Poker®

WSOP® is the official free to play app of the World Series of Poker®, and one of the world's most downloaded free poker games. Home to millions of poker players across tablets and mobile, the game features countless exciting game modes, tournaments and special events while rewarding its best players with authentic virtual WSOP® prizes and poker-player trophies and glory.

World Series of Poker® is intended for those 21 or older and is for amusement purposes only. World Series of Poker® is not a real money app and does not offer real money gambling or an opportunity to win real money or prizes. All prizes are virtual and have no cash value. In app purchases are available.

© 2024, Playtika Lit.* All rights reserved. The World Series Of Poker trademarks are licensed by William Hill U.S. Holdco, Inc.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

* WSOP will donate to DAV up to $30,000.

