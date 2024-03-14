Ty Pennington Partners with Caesars Slots for New Sweepstakes Awarding a $2,500 Caesars Rewards® Gift Card Each Week!

Featuring three new campaign spots, the free-to-play app will be giving away a weekly gift card to be applied at any Caesars Rewards destination.

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Slots, a premier social casino app by Playtika, is set to raise the stakes with a new promotion in the United States and Canada. Each week, one lucky player will seize the spotlight, walking away with a substantial $2,500 gift card valid for any Caesars Rewards destination.

Ty Pennington for Caesars Slots 2024

Ty Pennington, popular TV host, artist, carpenter, author, Extreme Makeover star and renowned spokesperson, will spearhead the sweepstakes through three compelling digital spots. In the new content, Pennington's charismatic presence adds a dynamic touch to the initiative, making it a must-engage event for gaming enthusiasts. The star has previously partnered in numerous campaigns for the game, most recently to promote the "Happy New Winner" promotion as part of Playtika's end-of-2023 spot launches.

Ty Pennington noted his enthusiasm, saying, "This sweepstakes is about turning your gaming skills into a winning escape. Every player has the opportunity to win big and have the Caesars experience of a lifetime, taking the in-game experience to a whole new level."

Omri Shvartz, General Manager of Caesars Slots, highlighted the strategic partnership, affirming, "Our mission at Caesars Slots is to elevate the gaming experience, and this sweepstakes aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment. We invite players to take charge, play with passion, and let the thrill of victory unfold with the chance to win $2,500 each week."

To be eligible for the $2,500 prize, players in the United States or Canada simply download the Caesars Slots app, create a free account or log into their existing account during the sweepstakes period between now and Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 19:00 EST to register for the sweepstakes.

Download and play Caesars Slots for free (in app purchases available) on the App Store and Google Play, or by visiting https://www.caesarsgames.com/.

About Caesars Slots®

Caesars Slots® is a premier free-to-play social casino game with a community of players worldwide. Caesars Slots gives players the Las Vegas experience at the palm of their hand, with more than 150 free slots to choose from. The Caesars trademark is owned by Caesars License Company, LLC and used under license.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

*About Caesars Slots Sweepstakes

Caesars Slots® is intended for those 21 or older and is for amusement purposes only. Caesars Slots® is not a real money app and does not offer real money gambling or an opportunity to win real money or prizes. In-app purchases are available. No prizes available in game. Caesars Rewards® Gift Card subject to terms and conditions: caesars.com/giftcard. Promotions available on https://Playtikasweepstakes.com are open to legal residents of all 50 United States & Canada (except the province of Quebec). Playing the game does not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary. The CAESARS trademarks are licensed by Caesars Interactive Entertainment, Inc. © 2024, Playtika Ltd. All rights reserved.

