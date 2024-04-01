Sarah Jessica Parker Faces A Dilemma Of Grand Proportion In New Campaign For Solitaire Grand Harvest

The second Solitaire Grand Harvest spot featuring Sarah Jessica Parker showcases the famous New Yorker as she debates her next move

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of Playtika's Solitaire Grand Harvest are in for a treat as the #1 highest grossing Solitaire game in the U.S.* is launching a brand new television spot with award-winning actress and producer Sarah Jessica Parker. The thirty second spot will run nationwide in the United States and features Parker's signature charm as she showcases her genuine enthusiasm for Solitaire Grand Harvest.

Sarah Jessica Parker for Solitaire Grand Harvest, 2024

Filmed in New York City, the new spot features Parker in her iconic blue heels facing a Grand dilemma as she debates her next move in the fun and challenging mobile game, only to realize she's holding up an elevator full of people in her Manhattan apartment building! Parker's excitement over the farm-themed game developed by studio Supertreat GmbH is sure to come through to fans new and old.

Sarah Jessica Parker said:

"Every time I step into the world of Solitaire Grand Harvest, it's like diving into a new adventure. Playtika's masterful mobile game gives me and millions of other players the chance to immerse ourselves in the challenge of the game. I'm grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Playtika once again on this new spot and hopefully enable new players to experience Solitaire Grand Harvest for themselves."

This is the second spot in Sarah Jessica Parker's year-long campaign with Solitaire Grand Harvest. The actress made her debut as a spokesperson for the mobile game in December 2023 when Playtika released a series of star-studded campaigns featuring Parker's spot for Solitaire Grand Harvest alongside Drew Barrymore for Bingo Blitz, Jason Alexander for the official World Series of Poker (WSOP) app, and Ty Pennington for Caesars Slots.

Nir Korczak, Chief Marketing Officer at Playtika said:

"Sarah Jessica Parker's timeless elegance and iconic style make her the perfect fit for Solitaire Grand Harvest, enhancing the brand and the gaming experience. As a fashion icon, Sarah Jessica naturally appeals to a diverse audience, driving increased engagement and excitement for the game. Just as Sarah Jessica Parker has curated her impeccable wardrobe, Solitaire Grand Harvest captivates players with a delightful blend of trials and triumphs, offering an immersive experience filled with excitement and gratifying rewards."

Solitaire Grand Harvest is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play (in app purchases available).

About Solitaire Grand Harvest®

Solitaire Grand Harvest is the top Solitaire game in the U.S.*, with hundreds of thousands of daily players across multiple platforms. Solitaire Grand Harvest, developed by Supertreat GmbH, allows its community to experience the fun side of farming as they grow and harvest crops, build and design their personal farm and progress through thousands of challenging Solitaire levels. The game provides high value content, and players are constantly exposed to new features and provided with the opportunity to connect with other members of the Solitaire Grand Harvest community online.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

*According to App Annie, Solitaire Grand Harvest is the highest grossing Solitaire game in the U.S. from January 2023 – December 2023.

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp