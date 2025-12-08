The Power of Television to Spread the Gospel

The milestone was celebrated this summer with a reflective look at where the show began, how the national broadcast came into existence, and where it's at today. Hosted at Turning Point's Media Studio in San Diego, California, the celebration was anchored by a panel discussion between founder & host Dr. David Jeremiah, CEO David Michael Jeremiah, and CCO Paul Joiner. It was attended by Turning Point's entire staff, media partners from across the industry, and local special guests. The panel discussion was then aired on Turning Point's digital platforms and its app TurningPoint+ throughout the summer season.

Launched in 2000 on Trinity Broadcasting Network, Turning Point with David Jeremiah quickly became known for Dr. Jeremiah's Bible Strong teaching and its unique, creative show open. Blending biblical themes with innovative storytelling, eye-catching visuals, and high-quality production, the show opened a new medium through which Turning Point could reach diverse audiences with the Gospel.

"Television is such a powerful medium, and the outreach it has given Turning Point has allowed the organization to grow and expand," said Dr. Jeremiah. "We came to realize that for us, television was not about a program, it's a message. We determine what message we are trying to communicate, then we build a huge campaign around it. The message is the driving force."

"That really changed everything for us, and we grew so fast," added CEO David Micheal Jeremiah. "From those messages come books, study materials, and resources, digital and social media content. It's a multiplier and creates synergy across the whole organization. The Great Disappearance is a great example of that."

Radio built a strong foundation for Turning Point's broadcast, but the television audience has been our most responsive.

"It is an incredible blessing to be celebrating 25 years of continuous national broadcasting. God took something little and made it big. We are reaping the reward of seeds sown in the early days when there were only a few of us running programming. It's why we are where we are today," expounded Chief Creative Officer, Paul Joiner.

While Turning Point took time to celebrate 25 years of Turning Point with David Jeremiah on television, it acknowledged that growth in the digital space is enormous and intends to meet that moment. Still, it will be in addition to their current radio and TV programming, not in place of them.

Turning Point with David Jeremiah can currently be seen on 17 national or regional networks and on 160 local stations/affiliates. In addition to its US broadcast, Turning Point with David Jeremiah airs in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, as well as in 13 additional languages around the world. Since its 2000 national release, Turning Point with David Jeremiah has aired 101 unique teaching series, and 153 million programs were watched in 2023. Viewers can find their local station here: Turning Point Station Locator and catch up on past episodes on the Turning Point website or the Turning Point+ App.

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With over forty years of ministry, his teaching has led to the creation of programming such as ProphecyExplained, BibleStrong.org, Airship Genesis, PassagesTV, Why the Nativity?, PerhapsToday, and The Coming Golden Age to name a few.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

