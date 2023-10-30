A History of the Postal Service … for Kids!

News provided by

U.S. Postal Service

30 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service is offering a new activity book to teach kids about postal history. A Kids' History of the United States Postal Service is a colorful, 40-page booklet full of historic facts, photos and stories about the U.S. Mail and the people (and animals!) who kept it moving. The new publication is illustrated throughout with archival photographs and drawings.

Starting with the American Revolution and continuing through the present day, A Kids' History combines the Postal Service's rich history with activities and fun facts. Some of the activities, like word games, puzzles and mazes, can challenge a young person's skills. Others, like addressing an envelope or making a paper airplane, teach life skills and encourage creativity. Children can express their artistic talents by designing their own pretend postage stamp, while teachers might use the booklet in lessons about history, geography, writing, and math.

"We hope this book helps to teach kids about the important role the Postal Service played in uniting the nation. Even in this digital age, the Postal Service still connects us, just as it has for nearly 250 years," Judy de Torok, corporate affairs vice president, said in announcing the book.

The new activity book, created by Jenny Lynch, the USPS historian, and her team, is available now online.

Creating the book was "a labor of love," Lynch said. "We had fun thinking about USPS history from a kid's perspective — how to tell the most essential parts of our story, while keeping young readers engaged."

A Kids' History of the United States Postal Service can be downloaded for free from the USPS website.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Marti Johnson
[email protected]
usps.com/news 

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Also from this source

Postal Service Promotes Safe Driver Training at National Logistics Symposium

Postal Service Promotes Safe Driver Training at National Logistics Symposium

The U.S. Postal Service held a National Logistics Symposium for employees from Oct. 24-26 in Kansas City. The symposium provided information on the...
USPS, Inspection Service Continue Nationwide Effort to Crack Down on Postal Crime and Crimes Against Postal Employees

USPS, Inspection Service Continue Nationwide Effort to Crack Down on Postal Crime and Crimes Against Postal Employees

The U.S Postal Service (USPS) and U.S. Postal Inspection Service (Inspection Service) today provided an update on their Project Safe Delivery...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.