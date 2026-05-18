A Journey Through Museums and Hotels in Latin America and the Caribbean with Marriott International

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every May 18th, the world marks International Museum Day — an invitation to discover the cultural, historical, and social value of these spaces across the globe. Far more than guardians of heritage, museums are gateways to understanding the identity of every destination. Exploring museums located within or near Marriott International properties throughout the Caribbean and Latin America offers travelers an accessible, enriching way to connect with local culture — even during short stays — weaving the journey together with experiences that transcend hospitality itself.

Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino (Santa Marta) and Museo de Arte de Lima

In San José, this cultural connection carries special resonance for guests of the AC Hotel San Jose Escazú and the Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belén, both situated within easy reach of one of the country's most iconic institutions: the Jade Museum. Home to the largest pre-Columbian jade collection in the Americas, the museum guides visitors through the history, cosmovision, and artistic traditions of the region's indigenous cultures. Incorporating a visit during one's stay allows guests to complement the hotel experience with an authentic encounter with Costa Rica's cultural legacy — transforming a trip into something far deeper and more meaningful.

In Guatapé, art and local identity find a distinctly unique expression at the Museo del Zócalo, a space that pays tribute to the vibrant, hand-carved relief panels adorning the town's façades — each one narrating stories of culture, craft, and everyday life. Just minutes away from this landmark destination, The Brown, Autograph Collection, engages in a natural dialogue with its surroundings by weaving together design, nature, and local authenticity. A visit to the museum thus becomes a seamless extension of the hotel experience, inviting guests to connect with Guatapé's creative spirit while savoring a stay that celebrates the destination through a contemporary and sophisticated lens.

Continuing along this cultural itinerary through Colombia, Bogotá is home to one of the region's most celebrated institutions: the Gold Museum (Museo del Oro), recognized worldwide for housing one of the most significant collections of pre-Hispanic goldwork ever assembled. Its galleries offer an immersive journey into the beliefs, rituals, and extraordinary artistry of the country's indigenous cultures, making it an essential stop for any traveler. Nearby, the W Bogota deepens this cultural experience with a boldly contemporary sensibility — the hotel's design is inspired by the legend of El Dorado, and every space has been thoughtfully conceived to honor Colombian culture.

Moving toward the Caribbean coast, Santa Marta is home to the historic Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino, a landmark of immense cultural significance where Simón Bolívar spent his final days. This storied site brings together history, colonial architecture, and botanical gardens, offering a journey through one of Latin America's most defining chapters. The Santa Marta Marriott Resort Playa Dormida allows guests to round out this visit with an oceanfront hospitality experience where rest and culture intertwine effortlessly — turning a stay into an opportunity to explore the region's historical legacy without sacrificing comfort or sophistication.

In Panama City, the country's cultural richness is reflected in spaces such as the Mola Museum (Museo de la Mola), dedicated to preserving and sharing the textile art of the Guna community. Through its exhibitions, the museum reveals the history, symbolism, and craftsmanship behind the molas — intricate hand-stitched works that embody the identity and cosmovision of this indigenous people. A short distance away, the W Panama delivers a vibrant, contemporary experience that both contrasts and complements this tradition, integrating design, culture, and urban lifestyle in equal measure. Travelers can immerse themselves in Panama's cultural heritage while enjoying a modern, sophisticated stay at the heart of the city.

Continuing this cultural journey, Lima is home to the Museo de Arte de Lima (MALI), one of the country's foremost spaces for understanding the arc of Peruvian artistic expression — from pre-Columbian art through to contemporary works. Set within the historic Parque de la Exposición, MALI offers a sweeping, integrated perspective on Peru's cultural identity through its collections and rotating exhibitions. This experience is further enriched by the proximity and hospitality of properties such as the Sheraton Lima Historic Center, The Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center, and the JW Marriott Hotel Lima — all of which allow travelers to explore the city's cultural wealth while enjoying stays that combine comfort, prime location, and world-class experiences.

Venturing into the Andean heartland, Cusco is home to the magnificent Qorikancha — the ancient Inca temple dedicated to the Sun God and one of the most sacred religious centers of the empire. Built upon during the colonial era to form the Convent of Santo Domingo, this site stands as a powerful symbol of the encounter between two worlds, offering a singular window into Andean history and cosmovision. Nearby, the JW Marriott El Convento Cusco and the Palacio del Inka, a Luxury Collection Hotel, complement this experience with a hospitality offering that itself engages in dialogue with the past — seamlessly integrating historic architecture, local art, and contemporary luxury.

In Quito, one of the city's most iconic attractions is the Intiñan Museum, situated in the area known as the Middle of the World, where visitors can explore scientific phenomena and cultural traditions connected to the equatorial line. This one-of-a-kind experience — blending education, history, and geographic wonder — pairs beautifully with a stay at the JW Marriott Quito, whose hospitality invites guests to discover the city's cultural richness from a refined and comfortable setting.

To close this journey, Georgetown is home to the Museum of African Heritage, a space dedicated to preserving and elevating the history, culture, and legacy of Afro-descendant communities throughout the country. Through its collection of art, historical objects, and exhibitions, the museum offers a profound look at Guyana's multicultural identity and its evolution over time. The Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown completes the experience with a contemporary, waterfront hospitality offering — allowing travelers to connect with the cultural richness of this destination while enjoying a comfortable and sophisticated stay.

SOURCE Marriott International