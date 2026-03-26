Sun, Style and Pétanque: The St. Regis Kanai and Duryea's Close 2025-2026 Winter Season with "Torneo del Sol"

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RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter gently fades into Riviera Maya's golden spring, The St. Regis Kanai Resort prepares to close the season in signature style—with a celebration that blends sport, gastronomy, and effortless coastal glamour. On April 18th, 2026, the resort will host Pétanque – Torneo del Sol, a sun-drenched tournament where the timeless French game becomes the backdrop for a day devoted to culture, connection, and the art of living.

The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya On April 18th, 2026, the resort will host Pétanque – Torneo del Sol.

Set against the turquoise horizon of the Caribbean and the lush mangrove landscape of the exclusive Kanai enclave, the event transforms the resort into an elegant social playground. Guests will gather from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM for a refined yet spirited competition where Pétanque meets Riviera Maya sophistication. Teams – with a maximum of three players- will compete for coveted prizes that include stays and spa treatments. The experience unfolds with curated culinary stations, signature beverages, selected wines from Duryea's event partner Domaine Ott, and convivial moments under the sun—capturing the effortless elegance that defines life at The St. Regis Kanai.

The tournament also serves as the grand finale of the resort's celebrated seasonal collaboration with Duryea's, the iconic Hamptons lifestyle brand known for its chic waterfront restaurants in Montauk and Orient Point. From November 17, 2025 through April 19, 2026, Duryea's has once again transformed the St. Regis Kanai Beach Club into a breezy Mediterranean-inspired retreat where barefoot luxury and coastal gastronomy converge.

Throughout the season, guests have savored Duryea's beloved signature dishes—from the iconic Lobster Cobb Salad to vibrant Mediterranean spreads and wood-grilled specialties—served amid natural wood tables, teak seating, and soft blue accents that echo the Caribbean's shifting shades of turquoise.

In anticipation of the tournament, the festivities begin the evening prior with an exclusive pre-tournament dinner on April 17th, where Duryea's Executive Chef, Philippe Corbet, and his team will curate a unique menu that ties in with Duryea's intimate beachfront setting. To start off the evening, Chef Corbet will present a Petrossian Caviar trilogy followed by a bespoke 3-coursed meal, and culminating in a special appearance by celebrity chef Eric Kayser who created a special dessert for the occasion. Thoughtfully paired wines from Domaine Ott and Louis Roederer complete the evening. Framed by sea breezes and the relaxed elegance of the resort, the evening offers a moment to gather, toast the season, and set the tone for the following day's celebration.

With Pétanque – Torneo del Sol, the resort brings together the spirit of Riviera Maya's vibrant social scene and the timeless pleasures of seaside leisure. It is less a tournament than a ritual of the season's final sunlit moments—where rosé flows, laughter carries across the sand, and the simple game of pétanque becomes an expression of style and joie de vivre.

Situated along two miles of pristine white sand overlooking the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, The St. Regis Kanai Resort Riviera Maya offers an extraordinary setting for such occasions.

Guests wishing to participate in Pétanque – Torneo del Sol may RSVP at [email protected] or at Duryea's Beach Club Restaurant - Playa del Carmen, ROO | OpenTable

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 60 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

The St. Regis Kanai Resort Riviera Maya

Cristina Raya

Multi-property Marketing & PR Manager

M. +(52) 1 9981336009

[email protected]

Paseo Kanai 15, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, 77730

Duryea's

Emily Corso

Marketing & Culture Director

M. 631 741 0021

[email protected]

Alchemy Hospitality

126 Main Street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

SOURCE Marriott International