What's Next in Destination Weddings: Spring 2026 Trends from Mexico & the Caribbean

MEXICO CITY, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From state‑of‑the‑art Kosher kitchens in Mexico City to South Asian wedding expertise in Cancun—and breathtaking beachfront celebrations across the Caribbean—Marriott transforms today's wedding trends into unforgettable realities for modern couples.

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Marriott is setting a new standard in the luxury wedding sector, moving beyond traditional ballrooms and menus to deliver deeply personalized wedding experiences that reflect today's most meaningful trends. Through its diverse portfolio of brands and destinations, Marriott empowers couples to design celebrations that authentically express their cultural values, lifestyle, and dreams—proving that true luxury lies in the details that captivate.

Weddings from the Soul: Celebrating Culture, Tradition, and Place

In cosmopolitan Mexico City, The Westin Santa Fe, Mexico City has become a hub for urban weddings that demand both cultural authenticity and high‑impact production. The hotel has made an unprecedented investment to serve the Jewish community, featuring three exclusive, fully equipped Kosher kitchens (meat and dairy). Guided by an expert chef and in collaboration with supervisors from KMD and One Kosher certification authorities, the strictest adherence to kashrut is ensured.

For couples dreaming on a grand scale, the hotel's main ballroom —accommodating up to 750 guests— functions as a true blank canvas. Rigging points capable of supporting up to 250 kg each allow for unlimited scenic transformations. The experience is elevated by the Lily Terrace, an outdoor venue with panoramic city views, ideal for ceremonies or cocktail receptions.

On the pristine shores of the Mexican Caribbean, JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa has become a reference point for hosting vibrant and intricate South Asian weddings. The resort's expert team understands the importance of each ritual, offering tailored venues for every celebration—from lush gardens for Mehndi ceremonies to the majestic Tulum and Maya ballrooms for energetic Sangeet celebrations. A specialized culinary team works closely with couples to co‑create authentic Indian menus, blending traditional flavors with local inspiration. Renovated suites featuring authentic textiles and carved wood elements inspired by Mayan culture complete an immersive destination experience.

Island Romance: Beachfront Celebrations Across the Caribbean

Across the Caribbean, Marriott's portfolio delivers destination weddings defined by natural beauty, expert planning, and effortless personalization.

At Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, couples discover an idyllic beachfront setting designed for meaningful, customized celebrations. With flexible indoor and outdoor venues—ranging from the contemporary Royal Ballroom to open‑air spaces like Royal Plaza—the resort accommodates ceremonies, receptions, and multi‑day events framed by unforgettable sunset views. Supported by Marriott Certified Wedding Planners, couples are guided through every detail, from cultural or military traditions to décor, menus, and vendor coordination, ensuring extraordinary memories unfold seamlessly.

On Aruba's famed white‑sand shores, Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino offers an enchanting island backdrop where turquoise waters and warm Caribbean breezes set the tone for celebrations of any scale. With venues for intimate ceremonies or grand receptions of up to 500 guests, the resort's customizable wedding packages simplify planning by combining floral design, catering, entertainment, and logistics into one seamless experience—perfect for sunset vows, moonlit receptions, or full wedding weekends.

In Puerto Rico, San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino brings timeless romance to life with oceanfront ceremonies and elegant receptions. From sunset vows on pristine beaches to refined celebrations in beautifully appointed ballrooms, experienced event specialists guide couples through every step, from customized menus to flawless coordination—creating unforgettable moments framed by panoramic ocean views and the vibrant spirit of San Juan.

In the Dominican Republic, Renaissance Santo Domingo Jaragua blends modern elegance with exceptional service through comprehensive wedding packages designed for seamless celebrations. Couples enjoy personalized menus, fully equipped reception spaces, outdoor ceremonies in Palm Court, and exclusive amenities such as bridal suites, late check‑out, and anniversary benefits. Thoughtful touches—including dedicated getting‑ready spaces, cocktail receptions, spa privileges, and preferred guest rates—are supported by an expert wedding concierge team that ensures every detail is flawlessly executed.

For couples seeking refined luxury, JW Marriott Santo Domingo elevates weddings through its Luxury Weddings Package, offering an exquisite culinary experience, premium beverage service, and sophisticated event spaces. Exclusive amenities such as private getting‑ready rooms, a romantic Junior Suite wedding night, and in‑room breakfast ensure a seamless, worry‑free celebration designed to impress from start to finish.

Wellness Takes Center Stage: The Wedding‑as‑Retreat

In the heart of Polanco, JW Marriott Mexico City Polanco embraces the growing trend of wellness‑focused weddings by offering elegant celebrations that prioritize balance, sophistication, and mindful experiences. Contemporary venues such as the Adagio Ballroom and outdoor terraces with urban views are complemented by a carefully curated culinary offering, personalized menu options, and access to spa and fitness experiences that invite couples and guests to enjoy the wedding as a restorative pause within the city. The result is a refined urban celebration designed with holistic well‑being in mind.

On the island of Cozumel, The Westin Cozumel pioneers the concept of Bridal Wellness, integrating restorative sleep in the iconic Heavenly® Bed, mindful nutrition, and wellness experiences such as RunWESTIN® along the shoreline. This holistic approach transforms weddings from high‑stress events into immersive wellness journeys.

Smart Solutions: Versatility, Value, and Reward

In Baja California Sur, JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa exemplifies how luxury and value converge. High‑impact benefits such as couples massages at the award‑winning Jasha Spa, double Marriott Bonvoy points, and thoughtful pre‑ceremony offerings like the Getting Ready Salon Package demonstrate a deep understanding of every stage of the wedding journey.

In Puerto Vallarta, Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa showcases the trend of the wedding as a complete ecosystem, offering unmatched versatility with beachfront gardens, indoor ballrooms, and an iconic private pier. Each celebration is guided by an on‑site Wedding Coordinator, ensuring a fully personalized and seamless destination wedding experience.

Meanwhile, Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort captures the attention of a new generation of couples with turnkey wedding solutions that combine style, transparency, and exceptional value. Modular ceremony packages, locally inspired menus, and thoughtful inclusions—such as a complimentary ocean‑view wedding night—prove that dream beach weddings can be both accessible and stress‑free.

A New Era for Weddings

Together, these destinations signal a turning point in the wedding industry. Weddings have evolved from single‑day events into multidimensional experiences where cultural expression, personal well‑being, meaningful travel, and lasting memories carry as much importance as the celebration itself.

Marriott is not simply offering venues—it is delivering thoughtfully designed experiences that meet the needs of every couple, anywhere in the world.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE Marriott International