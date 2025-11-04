A Legend Reborn: Mickey Thompson Unveils MT Classic Forged Wheels

STOW, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels is proud to introduce the MT Classic Forged, a bold reinvention of one of the brand's most iconic wheel designs. Inspired by Mickey Thompson's original Classic wheel, this modern monoblock forged wheel blends vintage attitude with cutting-edge engineering.

"The MT Classic Forged isn't just a wheel—it's a tribute," said Blake Warner, channel manager, Wheels at Mickey Thompson. "We've taken the timeless spirit of Mickey's original design and reimagined it with aerospace-grade materials and aggressive specs to meet the demands of today's builds."

Forged from premium 6061-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum, the MT Classic Forged is engineered for lightweight performance, high corrosion resistance, and enhanced durability. Its monoblock construction delivers superior strength compared to traditional cast wheels, making it ideal for enthusiasts who demand both style and substance.

Designed to pair perfectly with Mickey Thompson's all-new Baja Belted II tires, the MT Classic Forged line features extreme 14" and 16" widths, aggressive 3.5" backspacing, and 17" diameter options—delivering the ideal stance for classic lifted 4x4s and modern custom rigs alike. The wheel's classic 8-hole face design, step lip, and deep barrel evoke the rugged spirit of Mickey Thompson's original creations, while its radiant high-polish finish and matching aluminum center cap ensure a clean, show-ready look.

Key features include:

Monoblock forged construction for superior strength and reduced weight

6061-T6 aircraft aluminum for corrosion resistance and long-term durability

14" and 16" widths with 3.5" backspacing for aggressive fitment

Available in 17" diameter to suit a wide range of builds

Classic 8-hole face design with step lip and deep barrel for vintage appeal

Radiant high polish finish with matching aluminum center cap

Lifetime limited structural warranty for peace of mind

The MT Classic Forged wheel will be available through authorized Mickey Thompson retailers beginning early 2026. They are also DOT-stamped, ensuring they meet all Department of Transportation (DOT) safety and quality standards for reliable performance and compliance.

For more information on the MT Classic Forged wheel, as well as all of Mickey Thompson's products, visit www.MickeyThompsonTires.com or contact your local Mickey Thompson representative.

About Mickey Thompson: Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels offers performance, racing and off-road tires and wheels. Headquartered in Stow, Ohio, USA, the company was founded in 1963 by Mickey Thompson and Gene McMannis. Today, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels markets their products globally, empowering automotive enthusiasts, competitive racers, and weekend warriors to stand out and Defy Limits – just as Mickey Thompson did throughout his lifetime. For more information about Mickey Thompson and its products, go to www.MickeyThompsontires.com.

