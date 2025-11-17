GOODYEAR, U.S. MARINE CORPS RESERVE TO HOST ANNUAL TOYS FOR TOTS EVENTS

From Dec. 5 to 7, Ohio residents can drive through the Wingfoot Lake Blimp hangar from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look before dropping off their donation to a U.S. Marine representing Toys for Tots.

In Florida, the event will be held on Dec. 7, with open house tours of the hangar from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals interested in taking a tour can register online here. The California event will take place on Dec. 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interested attendees can secure their tour spot here.

"All of us at Team Goodyear are excited to celebrate our 15th year of partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and the Toys for Tots Program, especially during the Goodyear Blimp's 100th anniversary year. Sharing the magic of these iconic blimps while giving back to the community during the holiday season is an opportunity we cherish as an organization," said Laura Duda, Goodyear's senior vice president and Chief Communications Officer.

Over the past 15 years, toy drives at the Blimp bases have delivered over 275,000 toys and raised $765,000 to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Program.

"We're honored to mark another milestone with Goodyear returning for their 15th consecutive year as a National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Program. Our organization proudly continues its 78th year of bringing hope, joy and the magic of Christmas to children in need across the nation," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

"Goodyear's dedication to serving communities mirrors the core values the Marine Corps has championed for nearly eighty years through Toys for Tots. Thanks to their ongoing partnership and generosity, we'll reach countless underserved children and help make their holiday wishes come true," Silvester added.

Founded in 1947, it is the mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to disadvantaged children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

The Goodyear Blimp base locations will also accept mailed toy or monetary donations for Toys for Tots.

California Goodyear Airship Base

19200 S Main St, Carson, CA 90248

Florida Goodyear Airship Base

1500 NE 5th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Ohio Goodyear Airship Base

841 Wingfoot Lake Rd., Mogadore, OH 44260

Donation details are available online at www.goodyearblimp.com or by visiting the Goodyear Blimp Facebook page.

