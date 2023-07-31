A-LIGN Sets New Standard in Compliance Automation With Free Access to A-SCEND Software

The Industry's Only End-to-End Platform Will Help Businesses Streamline the Compliance Journey

TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, the leading cybersecurity compliance solutions provider, announced today the groundbreaking news that its award-winning compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, will be available at no charge.

"We enable businesses to build trust with their customers – whether they are getting ready for their first audit or consolidating multiple audit frameworks. We are thrilled to enable more organizations to experience the power of compliance automation on our platform," said Giles House, Chief Marketing & Product Officer at A-LIGN. "A-SCEND is the only solution on the market backed by a team of experienced audit professionals that can provide end-to-end services to streamline the entire compliance lifecycle."

Businesses can now harness the power of A-SCEND's automation and audit-readiness capabilities to streamline their compliance efforts. With the platform, users can:

  • Automate evidence collection for their audit with the click of a button by leveraging 90+ integrations
  • Streamline policy management with industry-best-practice templates
  • Complete a readiness assessment to find out how prepared they are for the next audit
  • Receive a real-time health check of their compliance posture with the Compliance Hub, which tests controls against CIS benchmarks on a scheduled basis

This announcement comes at a time of remarkable growth for A-SCEND. The platform has been leveraged to collect over two million pieces of evidence for thousands of users, while achieving an 80+ NPS score. A-LIGN has made significant investments into the platform with notable SaaS industry veteran new hires including House as CMPO and Raya Cleary as VP Product.

To learn more about A-SCEND and get started today for free, visit https://www.a-lign.com/lp/a-scend-signup.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.

