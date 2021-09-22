A-LIGN Showcases SOC 2 SaaS Platform at SaaStr 2021

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, the world's top issuer of SOC 2 reports, is bringing its expertise in cybersecurity compliance to SaaStr Annual 2021, September 27-29. As one of the largest Software-as-a-Service events in the world, SaaStr offers a multitude of workshops, presentations, and networking opportunities for both established and aspiring cloud and SaaS founders, executives and investors to meet and learn.

A-LIGN is proud to announce that on Wednesday, September 29 at 12:15 PM PST, award-winning Associate Director, Arti Lalwani, will be offering a short product showcase presentation for attendees getting started on the SOC 2 journey. Starting by highlighting the benefits of having a SOC 2 report, Lalwani will then explain how a technology-enabled team approach can take a customer from readiness to a report.

"A cloud-based environment presents new challenges for businesses that want to show their customers that they take data security seriously," says Lalwani. "Having a SOC 2 attestation to show that your business has taken steps secure customer data is a great way to set your organization apart."

Achieving SOC 2 compliance is an extremely demanding process, requiring lengthy preparation and meticulous attention to detail. As the top issuer of SOC 2 reports, A-LIGN clearly understands this burden and is firmly committed to the human element of SOC 2 assessments and reporting. To make these assessments less painful, freeing up employee resources, A-LIGN developed A-SCEND, a state-of-the-art SaaS platform that was built to prepare and guide customers planning throughout the entire process.

In addition to Lalwani's presentation on SOC 2, A-LIGN will be offering SaaStr attendees a sneak preview of some exciting new features for audit readiness and automation.

SaaStr Annual 2021 is an outdoor festival-style event encompassing 40 acres of booths, pavilions, and presentation stages. A-LIGN will be located in Booth #321 and Lalwani's presentation, "SOC 2 for Beginners: From Readiness to Report" is Wednesday, September 29 at 12:15 PM PST on the SSQPK Stage.

