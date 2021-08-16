A Look Inside A Termite's Gut Wins The 11th Annual Nikon Small World in Motion Competition

Fabian captured this video using a research microscope from the 1970s, utilizing polarized light. He aimed to visually illustrate the symbiotic relationship between termites and these particular protists, to help audiences better understand the unseen role they play in our natural world. Fabian meticulously created an environment with a pH, chemical composition and temperature suited to keep the symbionts alive. These symbionts are difficult to film due to their sensitivity to light and oxygen, and any slight changes to their environment can cause both the insect and the protists in its gut to perish.

"The most challenging part of capturing this video was finding the right solution for the creatures themselves," said Fabian. "I tried a lot of methods, even preparing my own saline solution. They're very sensitive to oxygen, so I had to remove as much gas from the solution as possible. It was very tricky, and I had to work fast. The video you're seeing is the result of months of trial and error, a lot of research and perseverance."

Protists are a wide and highly diverse array of single-celled organisms, but those featured in the winning video have formed a relationship with termites to process the cellulose they eat and help them derive nutrition from it and cycle carbon back into the soil. "Protists, while largely unknown to the general public, are indeed the most abundant creatures on the planet," said Fabian. "There is a significant gap in our understanding about these termite symbionts and how this unique evolutionary relationship developed with its host, making it well worth exploring and presenting."

Fabian added, "The beautiful thing is that easy access to modern imaging and the internet has allowed those with an interest in microscopy to share their discoveries globally, across all boundaries of culture, language and age. The world is so small, and we can connect easily with anyone across the globe." Fabian hopes that his video will spark greater interest in Protists, as well as inspiring and encouraging more young peoples interested in STEM subjects.

"We're living in an amazing time when we have the ability to capture and share high-quality scientific imagery," said Eric Flem, Communications Manager, Nikon Instruments. "This year's winning entry highlights the power that microscopy has to connect like-minded individuals, educate others using engaging visuals, and spread scientific knowledge to the general public"

Second place was awarded to Dr. Stephanie Hachey and Dr. Christopher Hughes for their time-lapsed fluorescence microscopy video of an engineered human micro-tumor forming and metastasizing. In order to capture this video, stromal cells and cancer cells were introduced into a microfluidic platform under dynamic flow conditions and placed into a customized CO2 and humidity-controlled chamber. The platform was imaged every 15 minutes for 10 consecutive days.

The 2021 judging panel included:

Dr. Nsikan Akpan , Health and Science Editor at New York Public Radio

, Health and Science Editor at New York Public Radio Hank Green , Science Fiction Author and Internet Creator

, Science Fiction Author and Internet Creator Robin Kazmier , Science Editor at PBS NOVA

, Science Editor at PBS NOVA Dr. Alexa Mattheyses , Associate Professor of Cell, Developmental, and Integrative Biology at the University of Alabama, Birmingham

, Associate Professor of Cell, Developmental, and Integrative Biology at the Dr. Hesper Rego, Assistant Professor of Microbial Pathogenesis at the Yale School of Medicine

For additional information, please visit www.nikonsmallworld.com , or follow the conversation on Facebook , Twitter @NikonSmallWorld and Instagram @NikonInstruments .

NIKON SMALL WORLD IN MOTION WINNERS

1st Place

Fabian J. Weston

Pennant Hills, New South Wales, Australia

Microfauna in a termite gut

Polarized Light

10X, 20X & 40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

2nd Place

Dr. Stephanie Hachey & Dr. Christopher Hughes

University of California, Irvine

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry

Irvine, California, USA

10-day time-lapse of an engineered human micro-tumor forming and metastasizing. Vessels (red) support the growing tumor (blue).

Confocal, Fluorescence

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

3rd Place

Andrei Savitsky

Cherkassy, Ukraine

Water flea (Daphnia pulex) giving birth to cubs

Darkfield

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

4th Place

Dr. Alexandre Dumoulin

University of Zurich

Department of Molecular Life Sciences

Zurich, Switzerland

Commissural axons turning in an organized manner just after having crossed the midline of the central nervous system

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

5th Place

Dr. Sachie Kanatani & Dr. Photini Sinnis

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology

Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Infected mosquito salivating fluorescently-labeled malaria parasites

Confocal

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Sophie-Marie Aicher & Dr. Delphine Planas

Institut Pasteur Paris

Department of Virology

Paris, Île-de-France, France

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggering cell fusion and cell death (red) in bat (Myotis myotis) brain cells

Fluorescence, Phase Contrast

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Richard Albrecht

Altenstadt, Bavaria, Germany

Mosquito (Culex pipiens) laying eggs

Reflected Light, Stereomicroscopy

5X - 20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Bernard Allard & Didier Barbet

Club Français de Microscopie

Sucy-en-Bry, France

Hydra and Trichodina parasites

Brightfield

4X - 20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Giulia L. M. Boezio & Dr. Radhan Ramadass

Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research

Department of Developmental Genetics

Bad Nauheim, Hessen, Germany

3-day old zebrafish (Danio rerio) showing the beating heart, aorta, and connecting vessels (endothelial cells: white; blood cells: red)

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Dylan T. Burnette

Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

Department of Cell and Developmental Biology

Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Epithelial cells in culture

Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Dylan T. Burnette

Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

Department of Cell and Developmental Biology

Nashville, Tennessee, USA

DNA during cell division and death

Confocal

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Nan-Shan Chang, Pei-Yi Chou, Yu-An Chen & Chen-Yu Lu

National Cheng Kung University

Department of Molecular Medicine

Tainan, Taiwan

Metastatic 231 breast cancer cells meet with L929 fibroblasts

Brightfield

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Yen Fook Chew

Woodend, Waimakiriri, New Zealand

A cladoceran (Chydorus sp.) moving on the cocoon of a caddisfly nymph prompting a reaction. The caddisfly spends its youth as an aquatic insect before leaving the water to become airborne.

Darkfield

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Yen Fook Chew

Woodend, Waimakiriri, New Zealand

Having ingested nine Chydrorus, this oligochaete worm (Chaetogaster sp.) is having difficulty with the tenth, expelling it twice. This worm feeds by powerful suction rather like a vacuum cleaner.

Darkfield, Polarized Light

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Momir Futo

Rudjer Boskovic Institute

Division of Molecular Biology / Laboratory of Evolutionary Genetics

Zagreb, Grad Zagreb, Croatia

5-day time-lapse of Bacillus subtilis biofilm growth and development

Stereomicroscopy

0.65X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Jasmin Imran Alsous, Jonathan Jackson & Dr. Adam Martin

Simons Foundation Flatiron Institute

Center for Computational Biology

Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA

Nurse cells (cyan) contract and shrink in response to myosin waves (red) as they transport their contents to the egg cell in a fruit fly egg chamber.

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dylan Jones & Dr. Brian Atkinson

University of Nottingham

Department of Plant Science

Sutton Bonington, Leicestershire, United Kingdom

Laser ablation and reconstruction of pearl millet crown root

Laser Ablation Tomography

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Martin Kaae Kristiansen

My Microscopic World

Aalborg, Nordjylland, Denmark

Tardigrade showing individual muscle strands (muscles glow with different colors depending on the orientation to the light source)

Polarized Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Ana Gabriela Madrigal

McGill University

Institute of Parasitology

Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, QC, Canada

Neutrophils (type of white blood cell) rolling through mouse blood vessel

Confocal

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Alvaro Migotto

Centro de Biologia Marinha

São Sebastião, São Paulo, Brazil

Sea cucumber

Darkfield

1.6X - 40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Danielle Parsons & Alan deHaas

Wonder Science

Los Angeles, California, USA

Two liquid crystals crystallizing on the same microscope slide

Polarized Light

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Eric Peterman & Jeff Rasmussen

University of Washington

Department of Biology

Seattle, Washington, USA

Debris from degenerating axons (magenta) engulfed by an immune cell (cyan) in zebrafish (Danio rerio) skin

Confocal

25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Wojtek Plonka

Krakow, Malopolskie, Poland

Ten day time-lapse of moss growth

Image Stacking

6X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Wojtek Plonka

Krakow, Malopolskie, Poland

10-day time-lapse of Lobelia pendula seed development

Image Stacking

6X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Martina Schaettin & Dr. Fabian F. Voigt

University of Zurich

Department of Molecular Life Sciences

Zurich, Switzerland

Fly-through of the nervous system of a 7-day old chicken embryo

Light Sheet

0.8X - 4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Shinji Shimode

Yokohama National University

Manazuru Marne Center (MMCER)

Manazuru-machi, Kanagawa, Japan

Pelagosphaera larva (planktonic larval stage) of sipunculid worms (peanut worms)

Stereomicroscopy

60X - 120X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Francesca Strano

Victoria University of Wellington

School of Biological Sciences

Wellington, New Zealand

Sea slugs

Stereomicroscopy

6X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Maria F. Ullo & Jeremy S. Logue

Albany Medical College

Department of Regenerative and Cancer Cell Biology

Albany, New York, USA

Fluorescently tagged actin filaments flowing within a blebbing human melanoma cell

Deconvolution, Fluorescence

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Gaurav Upadhyay, Vedant Kumar & Dr. Rajneesh Bhardwaj

IIT Bombay

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Water droplet bouncing over a superhydrophobic cantilever beam

Brightfield

7X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Wim van Egmond

Micropolitan Museum

Berkel en Rodenrijs, Zuid Holland, Netherlands

Mudflat diatoms

Brightfield, Darkfield, Differential Interference Contrast (DIC), Reflected Light

5X, 16X, 25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Thomas A. Zangle & Soorya Pradeep

University of Utah

Department of Chemical Engineering

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

5-day time-lapse of rat hippocampal neurons showing development of networks and interconnections. Contrast enhanced to highlight neurites.

Quantitative Phase Microscopy

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

About Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition

The Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition is open to anyone with an interest in photography or video. Participants may upload digital images and videos directly at www.nikonsmallworld.com . For additional information, contact Nikon Small World, Nikon Instruments Inc., 1300 Walt Whitman Road, Melville, NY 11747, USA, or phone (631) 547-8569. Entry forms for Nikon's 2021 Small World and Small World in Motion Competitions are available at https://enter.nikonsmallworld.com/

About Nikon Instruments Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacture of optical and digital imaging technology for biomedical applications. For more information, visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com/ or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

SOURCE Nikon Instruments Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nikonsmallworld.com

