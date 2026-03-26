A "Love for Sports" Fosters Non-Cognitive Skills: Latest Statistical Analysis Reveals Correlation Between Affinity for Sports and Non-Cognitive Skills

Milabo Data Analysis Highlights Scalable Insights Supporting Leifras' Education Philosophy

TOKYO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, announced today that it has released the results of a survey and analysis conducted using its proprietary non-cognitive skill measurement system "Milabo." The results demonstrate a link between affinity for sports and non-cognitive skill development, supporting Leifras' education philosophy of "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate."

The Company analyzed factors influencing the growth of non-cognitive skills using Milabo data from students at Hachioji City Takane Elementary School and the results of New Physical Fitness Test of 126 children. The results statistically demonstrate that a child's level of non-cognitive skills and key character strengths is more closely linked to a positive "love for sports" mindset than to actual physical athletic ability. The study reveals that "liking sports (affinity for sports)" is an important factor in improving non-cognitive skills, with a significant correlation coefficient.

In the Milabo measurement system, non-cognitive skills are measured by five factors defined by the Company: Courtesy and Etiquette, Leadership, Cooperativeness, Self-Management, and Problem-Solving.

Survey Results: Correlation Between Affinity for Sports and Non-Cognitive Skills

1. Children Who "Like Sports" Exhibit Higher Non-Cognitive Skills

Correlation analysis between the total score of non-cognitive skills and the item "Do you like playing sports?" produced a correlation coefficient of r = 0.34.

By comparison, the correlation coefficient between the total score of the physical fitness test and non-cognitive skills was r = 0.21, indicating that, compared to athletic performance, a positive attitude toward sports is more strongly linked to non-cognitive skill development.

2. Five Non-Cognitive Skills Fostered by a Positive Attitude Toward Sports

This study showed that a positive attitude toward sports has a positive effect on all five factors of non-cognitive skills defined by the Company (Courtesy and Etiquette, Leadership, Cooperativeness, Self-Management, and Problem-Solving).

3. Strongest Effects on Self-Regulation and Problem-Solving

Among the five factors of non-cognitive skills, correlations were highest in "Self-Management" at r = 0.39 and "Problem-Solving" at r = 0.29. These results suggest that a positive attitude toward sports is closely related to the development of the ability to regulate oneself and the strength to face difficulties.

These results support that a strong motivation for sports activities plays a more important role in sustaining high levels of non-cognitive skills than athletic performance alone.

Relevance to Leifras' Education Philosophy

The results of this analysis have once again validated how Leifras' education philosophy contributes to the growth of children.

Wide Scope and Applicability: This survey and analysis were conducted in a general school education setting with children who are not members of a specific sports school, supporting the broader applicability of the Company's methodology.

This survey and analysis were conducted in a general school education setting with children who are not members of a specific sports school, supporting the broader applicability of the Company's methodology. Education Philosophy to Foster a "Love for Sports": Since its founding, the Company has held the philosophy of " acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate," and has been developing an education methodology that emphasizes the growth of non-cognitive skills rather than a victory-first mentality.

Since its founding, the Company has held the philosophy of " acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate," and has been developing an education methodology that emphasizes the growth of non-cognitive skills rather than a victory-first mentality. Continuous Implementation of Philosophy: In light of the findings, the Company plans to continue implementing its education philosophy that cultivates intrinsic motivation and passion for sports in each individual student.

About the Non-Cognitive Skill Measurement System "Milabo"

"Milabo" is Leifras' proprietary assessment tool designed to quantify non-cognitive skills, developed based on the Company's accumulated know-how and joint research with experts in sports psychology. The system focuses on evaluating non-cognitive skills using five factors: "Courtesy and Etiquette," "Leadership," "Cooperativeness," "Self-Management," and "Problem-Solving". Milabo helps the Company to visualize the developmental progress of students' non-cognitive skills, establish learning goals, and create instructional strategies, enhancing Leifras' service differentiation.

Future Development Plans

The Company intends to further visualize data through "Milabo" to enhance educational outcomes and strengthen its data-driven service model. Specifically, to build on this survey, which has supported the link between sports affinity and non-cognitive skill development, Leifras plans to conduct longitudinal studies to explore other factors and further clarify causal pathways influencing non-cognitive skill development.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2024, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.