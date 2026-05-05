LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Awarded Contract to Manage Weekend Club Activities in Shingu Town

Aims to Reduce Teacher Workloads and Cultivate a High-Quality Youth Sports Environment

TOKYO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced that it had been awarded the "FY2026 Shingu Town Public Junior High School Weekend Club Activity Management and Operation Contract" by Shingu Town, Kasuya District, Fukuoka Prefecture (the "Contract"). The Contract represents a continued expansion of the Company's role as a trusted operating partner in Japan's ongoing transition toward community-based management of school club activities.

Contract Overview

Client: Shingu Town, Kasuya District, Fukuoka Prefecture

Contract Period: March 13, 2026, to March 31, 2027

Target School and Club Activities: Weekend club activities at Shingu Town Junior High School

Background: Reducing Teacher Workloads While Enhancing the Quality and Safety of Student Activities

School club activities have long played a central role in fostering teamwork and independence among students in Japan. However, Japan's educational landscape today calls for structural reform to reduce teacher workloads while enhancing the quality and safety of student activities. In response, the Japanese government is promoting a nationwide transition of club activities to community-based management. Shingu Town also faced an urgent need to build a sustainable operational framework that leverages the expertise of the private sector, with an eye toward the phased transition of weekend club activities to community-based management. Against this backdrop, Leifras, with a proven track record of supporting club activities nationwide, was selected to undertake this project.

Initiatives and Value Offered in Shingu Town

Under the Contract, Leifras will handle the following management and operational duties for the weekend club activities at Shingu Town Junior High School:

Safe, high-quality instruction and supervision by certified instructors: Instructors trained under Leifras' rigorous training program lead club activities on weekends to help children improve their skills and develop non-cognitive abilities. The Company also prioritizes safety when supervising children during events such as matches.

Smooth coordination among parents, schools, and the community: By serving as the point of contact between schools (teachers) and parents and handling operational tasks such as communication, coordination, and attendance management, the Company aims to establish a new model for extracurricular activities, in which the entire community supports the children.

Future Outlook: Toward a Sustainable Infrastructure for Club Activities

Through this commissioned project, the Company expects to contribute to reforming working conditions for teachers in Shingu Town while preserving an environment where children can fully enjoy sports and cultural activities. Moving forward, as a leading private-sector company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement in Japan, Leifras intends to continue to build new infrastructure for extracurricular activities in order to help make Japan's educational landscape more sustainable.

Market Environment and Trends

Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) has designated the six-year period from 2026 to 2031 as the "Reform Implementation Period" under its "Comprehensive Guidelines for the Reform of Club Activities and the Promotion of Community Club Activities". The guidelines clearly state the following specific initiatives for this period:

Weekend Club Activities: In principle, MEXT aims to shift all weekend club activities to community-based models.

Weekday Club Activities: MEXT plans to execute further reforms while addressing various issues.

This signifies that following the previous trial Promotion Period (FY2023–2025), the implementation of the guidelines have now entered a phase of full-scale transition to community-based club activities across all local governments.

The Contract with Shingu Town is a continuation of the contract from the previous fiscal year (FY2025) and serves as a pioneering example within this "Reform Implementation Period" that fully aligns with the national roadmap.

As this nationwide transition to community-based clubs accelerates, Leifras aims to further strengthen its position in the expanding market for outsourced public education-related services.

Achievements in the Club Activity Support

Leifras has been supporting school clubs since before the nationwide call for community-based transition of club activities and has been cooperating with a number of local governments across Japan. The Company's financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, reflected a high demand for school club support, with social business sales increasing 32.8% year-on-year and the number of schools contracted for club activities increasing 9.8% year-on-year, demonstrating continued growth.

Social business sales: JPY3,168.3 million (+32.8% year-on-year)

Number of schools contracted for club activities: 360 schools (+9.8% year-on-year)

Selected Ongoing Projects Since Fiscal Year 2024

Leifras is expanding its portfolio of club activity support projects, including multi-year contracts, primarily in urban areas and large municipalities.

Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya City (Chikusa Ward, Showa Ward, and 14 other wards): New athletic and cultural activity projects at Nagoya City elementary schools

Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya City: Nagoya Club Activity Talent Bank Contract Project

Tokyo, Minato Ward: Club activity coaching services

Selected New Projects Since Fiscal Year 2025

Osaka Prefecture, Suita City: Suita City Junior High School Club Activity Management and Operation Services

Tokyo, Shibuya Ward: Operation and management personnel and specialized instructor placement for 10 athletic clubs at two public junior high schools

Hokkaido, Monbetsu City: Monbetsu City Community Club Management Services

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.