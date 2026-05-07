A Marriage Brewed in Brooklyn! Legendary Junior's Cheesecake and Fan Favorite Other Half Brewing Partner on Limited Edition Dessert-Inspired Beers

First-ever releases of four unique flavors available in NYC starting Thursday, May 7th

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First came peanut butter and jelly. Then it was ham and eggs and milk and cookies. But when it comes to the union of two beloved food giants, only could Brooklyn, NY – the Borough of Kings, itself – produce a pairing as unexpectedly regal as cheesecake and beer. Indeed, the 75-year-old legendary Junior's Restaurant and Bakery – home of the world's most fabulous cheesecake – and the Brooklyn cult classic Other Half Brewing have partnered up on a line of four unique, limited-edition dessert-inspired beer styles.

Junior’s and Other Half are teaming up on four limited-edition dessert-inspired beers, bringing classic New York flavors — Strawberry Cheesecake, Key Lime Cheesecake, Egg Cream, and Black and White Cookie — to cans and taps starting May 7. A very Brooklyn pairing. Good? Fuhgeddaboudit.

Available starting May 7, the four soon-to-be-famous new beers crafted through this collaboration span a variety of styles, each with a uniquely New York dessert component:

Strawberry Dream Imperial IPA (8.5% ABV) A hazy strawberry Oat Cream IPA--inspired by Junior's classic Strawberry Cheesecake--giving creamy, hoppy strawberry vibes.

(8.5% ABV) A hazy strawberry Oat Cream IPA--inspired by Junior's classic Strawberry Cheesecake--giving creamy, hoppy strawberry vibes. Key Lime Cheesecake Sour IPA (6.5% ABV) Lime-forward hops and fresh lime come together with graham crackers, milk sugar and oats to make a smooth, Twice Baked Key Lime Pie Cheesecake flavor Sour IPA.

(6.5% ABV) Lime-forward hops and fresh lime come together with graham crackers, milk sugar and oats to make a smooth, Twice Baked Key Lime Pie Cheesecake flavor Sour IPA. Egg Cream Milk Stout (6.0% ABV) A creamy, rich Milk Stout brewed with Fox's U-Bet syrup to mimic Junior's classic egg cream. Good? Fuhgeddaboudit!

(6.0% ABV) A creamy, rich Milk Stout brewed with Fox's U-Bet syrup to mimic Junior's classic egg cream. Good? Fuhgeddaboudit! Black and White Cream Ale (4.8% ABV) A twist on the classic Cream Ale brewed with cacao nibs and vanilla to represent the iconic NYC treat, the black-and-white cookie.

"Since the beginning, we've always had fun pairing dessert flavors with our beers," said Sam Richardson, co-founder and Brewmaster at Other Half. "So, when the opportunity to work with a Brooklyn-based dessert icon like Junior's came up, we were definitely excited. We can't wait for people to try these new flavor profiles, with real NY ingredients for the full Brooklyn experience."

"I have always wanted to expand our brand into the alcohol business," said Alan Rosen, the third-generation owner of Junior's. "What better way to achieve this than by partnering our legendary desserts with an up-and-coming Brooklyn-based legend. This is definitely the perfect marriage – a craft beer line fit for the Borough of Kings and, pardon the pun, the 'other half' and well beyond. Now, I'm as excited as an expectant father; I can't wait until the birth of the beers."

Junior's Restaurant and Bakery was founded in Brooklyn in 1950 at the corner of Flatbush Ave. EXT and Dekalb Ave, also called Harry Rosen Way and Cheesecake Corner in honor of Mr. Rosen's grandfather. Over the last 75 years, it has since become an iconic New York institution, celebrated for its classic American Brooklyn comfort food and world-famous cheesecake. Over the decades, Junior's has expanded to restaurant locations; there are two in Manhattan, one in Connecticut and one in Las Vegas, with an outpost at LaGuardia Airport. Its signature New York-style cheesecake, made from the same traditional family recipe for more than 75 years, is widely regarded as the best in New York and the country, as well as attracting a loyal following from every corner of the globe. Junior's Cheesecake is also shipped nationwide and available in a plethora of grocery stores, bringing a taste of the city to customers everywhere.

Other Half Brewing Co. was founded in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn in 2014 and quickly developed a strong following for its New England-style hazy IPAs. It's since expanded to eight locations throughout NY State, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., with retail availability along the Eastern seaboard and throughout the country via its online shop. Other Half has a strong foundation in pushing the boundaries of beer, and these latest collaborations with Junior's are a testament to their innovation and dedication to their local communities.

The new Other Half x Junior's collaborations are available in cans and on draft and will be pouring in all Other Half Brewing and Junior's NY locations starting Thursday, May 7th. They're also available in select retail partners on the East Coast and can be shipped to 33 states via Other Half Brewing's website.

SOURCE Junior's