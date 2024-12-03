A. Menarini Diagnostics and Sinocare Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for New Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

FLORENCE, Italy, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A. Menarini Diagnostics announces an exclusive Distribution Agreement with Sinocare to register, promote, distribute, and market a new Sinocare 3rd Generation Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System within reimbursed markets. This landmark agreement grants A. Menarini Diagnostics exclusive rights to introduce this health technology to more than 20 jurisdictions in Europe.

The collaboration between A. Menarini Diagnostics and Sinocare represents a significant advancement in diabetes care. Sinocare's CGM system technology provides accurate and continuous glucose monitoring.

"The partnership with A. Menarini Diagnostics is a significant milestone in our mission to make our 3rd Generation CGM Systems widely accessible to people with diabetes," stated Dr. Jiangfeng Fei, Head of CGM Business Unit, Sinocare. "We are pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with A. Menarini Diagnostics, a leader in the healthcare industry, to bring this innovative diabetes technology to a broader audience."

A. Menarini Diagnostics shares this enthusiasm for the collaboration and its potential impact on diabetes care. "Securing exclusive rights for the distribution and marketing of this Sinocare 3rd Generation CGM System across various countries aligns with our commitment to providing innovative healthcare solutions," commented Fabio Piazzalunga, General Manager and Global Head of A. Menarini Diagnostics. "We are confident that this long-term partnership will meet the growing demand for advanced diabetes care."

By leveraging its extensive network, expertise, and resources, A. Menarini Diagnostics aims to ensure that Sinocare 3rd Generation CGM Systems reach those who can benefit most from its advanced capabilities. This partnership is expected to significantly expand the availability of Sinocare's 3rd Generation CGM systems.

About A. Menarini Diagnostics

A. Menarini Diagnostics is a leading healthcare company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for better health outcomes through advanced diagnostic tools and technologies. The company has more than 45 years dedicated to helping healthcare professionals make safe and sustainable diagnosis, improving the quality of life of people all over the world. A. Menarini Diagnostics is part of the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, founded in 1886. Today it is present in 140 countries throughout the world, with more than 17,000 employees and 2023 turnover of € 4.375 billion.

About Sinocare

Sinocare is the largest manufacturer of glucose monitoring devices in Asia. Founded in 2002, Sinocare Inc., was the first blood glucose meter company to be listed in China. With a commercial presence in Asia, Europe and North America Sinocare has expanded internationally through partnerships and acquisitions such as the USA based PTS Diagnostics Inc., Nipro Diagnostic Inc., now known as Trividia Health Inc.

Our dedication to innovation in biosensing technology has helped Sinocare become the global 4th largest blood glucose meter manufacturer and one of the leading POCT companies worldwide.

