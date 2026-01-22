A MODERN TAKE ON A HISTORIC ICON, INDIAN MOTORCYCLE PAYS HOMAGE TO AN AMERICAN CLASSIC WITH THE NEW CHIEF VINTAGE

Taking Design Cues from the 1940s, 2026 Chief Vintage Recalls the Style and Craftsmanship of America's Golden Age of Motorcycling

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of kicking off its year-long 125th anniversary celebration, Indian Motorcycle today unveiled the 2026 Indian Chief Vintage – honoring its heritage by reimagining a timeless classic into a new icon for today's riders. Inspired by the 1940s Chief, its flowing valanced fenders and unmistakable silhouette pay tribute to Indian Motorcycle's roots, while the Thunderstroke motor delivers the power and presence that set today's standard. Built with thoughtful, American craftsmanship and obsessive attention to detail, Chief Vintage reflects Indian Motorcycle's Never Finished spirit, defined by fearlessness, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to provide riders the choice they've always deserved in American motorcycling.

A striking tribute to an American classic from the heart of the golden age of motorcycling, the new Chief Vintage fuses classic design with power, precision, and innovation that has defined the brand for 125 years. More than a motorcycle, the 2026 Chief Vintage is a legend reborn for the road ahead.

"Indian Chiefs from the 1940s remain one of the most recognizable and celebrated motorcycles in American history," said Ola Stenegärd, Design Director for Indian Motorcycle. "With its iconic V-Twin engine, valanced fenders, and unparalleled reliability, the Chief set a standard for performance and design that resonates today. It represents the spirit of Indian Motorcycle – bold, timeless, and always pushing forward."

Honoring its iconic lineage, the Chief Vintage seamlessly blends a timeless design with modern performance and technology. Celebrating its 125th anniversary, Chief Vintage stands as a statement: The legacy of Indian Motorcycle isn't a finish line, it's a launchpad.

Timeless Design

With sculpted lines that pay homage to post-war classics, Chief Vintage looks as though it rolled straight off the original Springfield, Mass., production line in the 1940s. Its unmistakable Indian Motorcycle valanced front fender is complemented by the iconic lit headdress ornament, while a narrow rear subframe and Vintage Handlebars reference the era's timeless designs. The bike's Vintage Solo Seat is reimagined for superior comfort and ergonomic support, while wire-spoke wheels complete the timeless American design.

Featuring heritage in every detail, the finish on the Chief Vintage's Thunderstroke engine captures the spirit of 1940s craftsmanship with non-machined black cylinders and silver-painted cylinder heads and pushrod tubes. These painted components and non-machined fins pay tribute to the raw aluminum finishes found on the original Chief models.

Collectively, the valanced fenders, Vintage Solo Seat, Vintage Handlebars, engine details and wire wheels are not just retro touches: they're the design cues that defined an era.

Modern Performance & Technology

Chief Vintage delivers modern performance and technology wrapped in heritage. Powering the Chief Vintage is Indian Motorcycle's air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-Twin engine, delivering 120 ft-lbs of torque for effortless passing power in every gear. Three selectable ride modes (Tour, Standard, and Sport) allow riders to tailor throttle response to their preference for a personalized experience.

Delivering industry-leading technology, Chief Vintage is equipped with Indian Motorcycle's 4-inch Round Touchscreen Display powered by RIDE COMMAND. The 2026 system features an all-new software, improving startup time and loading times by approximately 25 percent. The new software, now available for all Scout and Chief models with the 4-inch Round Touchscreen Display powered by RIDE COMMAND, introduces Indian Motorcycle's App Enhanced Navigation, delivering seamless integration between a rider's mobile phone and their on-bike display. With App Enhanced Navigation, riders can intuitively search for destinations on their phone via platforms like Google Maps, Waze and Apple Maps and send them directly via Bluetooth® LE to their bike's display.

Riders can operate Indian Motorcycle's 4-inch Round Touchscreen Display powered by RIDE COMMAND via hand controls or the full-color IPS touchscreen. The display offers multiple interface options, including two gauge configurations, detailed bike and ride information, and turn-by-turn navigation with connected services, such as live weather and traffic overlays. If using a wireless helmet communicator, riders can control their music within the RIDE COMMAND system once their phone is paired via Bluetooth® or USB. Riders can also access phone information, including recent calls, contacts, number pad and text message history. When connected, incoming calls will appear and can be accepted or declined directly through the RIDE COMMAND system.

Authentic Accessories

Comfort & Style

Launching with Chief Vintage is a curated selection of premium accessories designed to elevate every ride. Riders can equip front Highway Bars for low-speed tip-over protection and add Highway Bar Lower Closeouts to reduce wind buffeting and shield against road debris. The 17.8-inch Quick Release Low Windshield delivers added wind protection while maintaining a sleek, low-profile aesthetic. Prioritizing practicality and comfort, Indian Motorcycle's durable, weather-resistant Vinyl Saddlebags provide more than five gallons of storage per bag. Complementing the collection, select Premium Handle Grips elevate both style and tactile feel, while available rider floorboards offer a wider, more stable platform for increased comfort and control.

For two-up riding and all-day comfort, riders can pair the Classic Solo Seat with a matching Passenger Pillion. A Passenger Touring Backrest Pad can also be added, enhancing comfort and making two-up riding more accessible—all without compromising the bike's classic styling.

Performance & Technology

Chief Vintage includes a range of premium accessories designed to elevate both performance and rider safety. The Pathfinder 5¾-inch Adaptive LED headlight delivers exceptional illumination, automatically adjusting for turns and providing an added layer of safety during night riding. The precision-engineered Chief Stage 1 Slip-On Exhaust produces a deep, powerful tone while improving acceleration and throttle response. Complementing the exhaust, the slash cut tips add bold visual flair and enhance the exhaust growl, with the Thunderstroke Stage 1 High-Flow Air Intake improving engine breathing for smoother, more responsive power delivery.

Starting at $19,999, the 2026 Indian Chief Vintage is available in Black Metallic and Indian Motorcycle Red and will be arriving at dealerships in March.

