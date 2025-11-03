A Nail Tint As Unique As You, Introducing ORLY Beauty's pH Perfector

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted leader in nail health, ORLY Beauty announces the launch of pH Perfector, an innovative formula tailored to your unique nail chemistry that instantly reveals a personalized pink hue, the tint effect lasting long after it's removed.

ORLY pH Perfector (Warm Blush)

Resulting from the growing interest in customizable beauty amongst Gen Z and older age groups, color-adaptive products are on the rise. pH-reactive beauty grew by 26.6% year over year across platforms, and TikTok is fueling this virality with 30,800 average weekly views, up 43.5% from last year*. This science-backed launch exemplifies the functional beauty trend with a trailblazing color + care hybrid.

Available in 01 warm and 02 cool blush tones, the color intensity transforms upon application and just like your fingerprint, no two shades are alike - your pink is only yours ! The smart tint formula is fortified with vitamins and nail-loving ingredients, so it enhances your natural tone while strengthening, hydrating, and correcting discoloration. It's perfect for minimalists, nail health enthusiasts, and those looking for their own individual shade.

Benefits at a Glance:

Responds to your nail's natural pH revealing your perfect blush intensity

Strengthens, hydrates, and corrects discoloration

Extends your manicure with a naturally flushed, radiant look even after removal

Easy, streak-free application

Perfect for a fresh, effortless manicure

Hero Ingredients:

Vitamins C & E provide antioxidants for healthy, glowing nails

Mastic gum oil strengthens nails for long-term resilience

pH-reactive-dye transforms from colorless to your perfect blush pink

Silica-enhanced texture allows for smooth application

"At ORLY, we've always believed that beauty should be personal and expressive. pH Perfector celebrates individuality: no two shades are the same, because your nails, like your personality, deserve their own unique touch." – Tal Pink, VP of Business Development, ORLY

How to Use: Apply 1-2 coats to clean, bare nails. This smart tint reacts to your pH, revealing your perfect blush intensity. When removed, a rosy tint is revealed – it naturally fades or can be lifted instantly with ORLY Cutique.

Available at ORLYBeauty.com MSRP: $13 (skimlinks and sovrn affiliate)

View imagery here

ABOUT ORLY

Founded in Los Angeles in 1975, ORLY® has led the professional nail care industry for five decades with trendsetting color, clean beauty innovation, and salon-grade performance. The brand was born on Hollywood film sets, where founder Jeff Pink created The Natural Nail Look to help actresses quickly switch between wardrobe changes – an iconic innovation that soon became the world-famous Original French Manicure®. From there, ORLY cemented its status as a beauty pioneer, trusted by nail pros and beloved by beauty obsessives alike. Still made in LA, ORLY's cruelty-free, vegan formulas span its award-winning lines: Pro Lacquer, GELFX, Builder in a Bottle, Breathable 1-Step Color, and more – empowering fearless self-expression while supporting natural nail health.

For more information, visit www.ORLYBeauty.com | @ORLY

Media contact: [email protected]