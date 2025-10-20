ORLY Beauty x Rubik's® Cube

Two Icons of Creativity Drop The Ultimate Playful Limited-Edition Nail Art Collection

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ORLY®, the original creator of the French manicure and a leader in nail health innovation, is teaming up with Rubik's® Cube, the iconic puzzle, to launch a limited-edition collection celebrating bold color, self-expression, and the joy of play. This vibrant collaboration reimagines the puzzle's iconic hues as nail shades, toppers, and playful accessories that unlock endless creativity – just like solving the cube itself.

The Collection

The ORLY x Rubik's collection features a 5-Piece Collector's Kit and three playful Duo Kits:

Rubik's x ORLY

ORLY® x RUBIK'S SET (5-piece gift box) | $55

Rubik's Blue (solid crème)

Rubik's Red (solid crème)

Rubik's White (solid crème)

Rubik's Cubes Topper

Rubik's Buffer/File Cube

ORLY® x RUBIK'S DUO Sets | $25

White Duo: Rubik's White (solid crème) + Rubik's Cubes Topper

Red Duo: Rubik's Red (solid crème) + Rubik's Cubes Topper

Blue Duo: Rubik's Blue (solid crème) + Rubik's Cubes Topper

A Celebration of Color and Creativity

The Rubik's Cube has always been a game of the hands – a test of focus, agility, and imagination. ORLY's Rubik's Nails bring that same spirit to the fingertips, transforming every move into a celebration of color and creativity.

"ORLY loves a good challenge," said Tal Pink, VP of Business Development at ORLY. "Our Rubik's Cube confetti topper paired with the puzzle's most iconic shades – plus a cube-shaped buffer, file, and shine – brings the colorful spirit of Rubik's to nails in a way that's playful, creative, and unmistakably ORLY."

The collection is designed to inspire experimentation, from color-blocked manicures to playful toppers that mimic the movement of the cube. Each kit transforms nail care into a creative game, encouraging beauty lovers to mix, match, and unlock their own signature looks.

"For decades, Rubik's has challenged and inspired people to think creatively, explore possibilities, and express themselves through play," said Maryellen Zarakas, Spin Master's SVP, Global Consumer Products & Franchise Development. "In our collaboration with ORLY, we're taking that creativity into the world of beauty, turning the cube's signature colors into a canvas for self-expression that's as bold, playful, and imaginative as the Rubik's brand itself."

Availability

The ORLY x Rubik's collection will be available starting October 20, 2026, exclusively at ORLYBeauty.com and Amazon.

View imagery and assets here

About ORLY

Founded in Los Angeles in 1975, ORLY® has led the professional nail care industry for five decades with trendsetting color, clean beauty innovation, and salon-grade performance. The brand was born on Hollywood film sets, where founder Jeff Pink created The Natural Nail Look to help actresses quickly switch between wardrobe changes – an iconic innovation that soon became the world-famous Original French Manicure®. From there, ORLY cemented its status as a beauty pioneer, trusted by nail pros and beloved by beauty obsessives alike.

Still made in LA, ORLY's cruelty-free, vegan formulas span its award-winning lines: Pro Lacquer, GELFX, Builder in a Bottle, Breathable 1-Step Color, and more – empowering fearless self-expression while supporting natural nail health.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,500 team members globally.

Media Contact: Tammy Smitham, VP Communications, [email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected] Website: www.orlybeauty.com | Social: @ ORLY

SOURCE ORLY International