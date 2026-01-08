A New Care Model Comes to Woodstock: Dr. Emily Chan Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Practice Focused on Prevention and Long-Term Family Care

MDVIP Expands Its Personalized, Preventive Care Model Into Rural Virginia With New Woodstock Practice

WOODSTOCK, Va., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents in Woodstock and the surrounding Shenandoah Valley area now have a new primary care option grounded in prevention and deeper physician-patient relationships. Dr. Emily Chan today announced the opening of her MDVIP-affiliated family medicine practice at 641 North Main Street in Woodstock, VA, bringing a more personalized model of care to a rural region where healthcare resources have long been limited.

After completing her Family Medicine residency at the University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center, Dr. Chan has practiced in the Shenandoah Valley area since 2019 and is board certified in Family Medicine. She has both clinical experience and outpatient primary care. She treats patients across all ages and is known locally for remembering the small details in each patient's life.

As part of MDVIP, a national network of more than 1,400 physicians caring for over 430,000 members, Dr. Chan's practice represents an evolution of concierge-style primary care centered on prevention, deeper relationships, and proactive health planning. Her new practice represents an important expansion of MDVIP's national network. In rural areas like Woodstock, where physician shortages and limited options have strained the system, this model aims to offer meaningful improvement.

A Rural Community Facing Real Barriers to Care

Woodstock and the broader Shenandoah Valley community have faced persistent shortages in primary care resources. Most local providers are part of a single health system, leaving residents with limited choice and long wait times. Dr. Chan has personally been booked out as far as three months for more than five years, reflecting the strained state of care for families in this region.

These local pressures parallel statewide trends. According to the Virginia Department of Health, nearly 1.8 million hospitalizations in 2023 were related to chronic disease conditions, highlighting how often people require acute care when preventive primary care isn't readily available.

Dr. Chan's new model will support more flexible scheduling and comprehensive preventive exams, services that can be harder to find in rural settings. She will also bring the area's first executive-style physical to Woodstock, offering patients deeper insights into their health beyond what a standard annual physical provides.

A Practice Built on Continuity and Trust

Dr. Chan's approach to family medicine has always centered on long-term relationships, often caring for multiple generations within the same household, a continuity that helps her understand each patient more deeply and identify potential health patterns more effectively. MDVIP's dependent program will allow for many of her younger patients to remain with her as their parents transition over.

Dr. Chan's new practice will intentionally limit its panel size. Individuals interested in learning more about membership or joining her practice may contact the office now as she begins enrolling patients.

"I get to know my patients on a personal level. Even in a short appointment, I remember the details that matter, whether it is their pets, their family milestones, or what they are looking forward to in the year ahead," Dr. Chan said. "With MDVIP, I will have the time to go deeper, to understand what is driving someone's health issues, and to focus on prevention rather than reacting after the fact."

"Communities like Woodstock deserve primary care that feels personal and dependable, not rushed or transactional," said Ben Stapleton, COO of MDVIP. "Dr. Chan has built strong bonds with local families, and the MDVIP model gives her the time and tools to honor those relationships. This new practice is an important step toward easing the pressure on rural healthcare in the Shenandoah Valley."

A Deep Connection to the Community She Calls Home

Dr. Chan moved to Shenandoah Valley seven years ago and quickly became rooted in the community. She describes the area as reminiscent of her hometown and a place where neighbors look out for one another.

As a single mother to a young daughter, she has built meaningful ties through local schools, seasonal events, and community gatherings. That sense of connection is her binding tie to the Shenandoah Valley community and fuels her commitment to providing care that is personal and rooted in trust.

About Dr. Emily Chan, MD

Dr. Chan earned her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine and completed her Family Medicine residency at the University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center, following undergraduate studies at Université de Montréal. She is board certified in Family Medicine and has over a decade of clinical experience, including seven years in outpatient primary care. Since 2019, she has practiced in Shenandoah Valley, most recently as a family medicine physician with Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. Learn more at www.mdvip.com/doctors/emilychanmd .

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in personalized, preventive, and primary care. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how care works by reducing patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and emphasizing both proactive health management and dependable care when patients need it most. Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 physicians and 430,000+ members across the country.

MDVIP goes beyond concierge-style primary care by combining a focus on prevention, world-class diagnostics, and a deep, individualized physician relationship. The model helps physicians spend more meaningful time with patients and stay ahead of emerging health risks through personalized insights and advanced preventive screenings.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare . For more information, visit www.mdvip.com .

