Charleston Doctor George Book, MD, Launches MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice

Second-Generation Physician Continues Family Legacy of Providing Personalized Care in the Lowcountry

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine is a family affair for Dr. George Book, who has opened an MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice with MUSC Health, serving patients across Charleston, Johns Island and the South Carolina Lowcountry. Dr. George Book joins his father, Dr. Michael Book, a longtime MDVIP affiliate, in his office located at 1003 Landfall Way on Johns Island.

George Book, MD, has opened an MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice with MUSC Health on Johns Island, S.C.

As an internal medicine and psychiatry physician, Dr. George Book champions a philosophy centered on caring for the whole person – addressing the interconnectedness of body, mind and lifestyle. On opening his MDVIP practice, Dr. Book said, "I'm excited to offer patients in the community a holistic approach to primary care, focused on preventing illness, while also supporting mental health, women's health, nutrition, sleep and hypertension concerns."

Continuing a Family Legacy of Personalized Care

As a second-generation MDVIP physician, Dr. Book brings a unique combination of medical expertise and understanding of the model to his practice. His approach emphasizes:

Building Lasting Relationships: Dr. Book prioritizes the patient-doctor partnership and a collaborative environment that promotes healthy living.

Managing Chronic Conditions: The MDVIP practice model equips him with the time and tools to effectively support patients in managing their long-term health needs.

Delivering Proactive and Attentive Care: He is committed to being approachable, attentive and proactive in guiding patients toward their health goals.

"Having watched my father practice in our community over the last 30 years, and working alongside him, I've seen firsthand the profound impact that personalized care can have on people's lives," said Dr. Book. "Opening my own MDVIP-affiliated practice allows me to provide the level of attentive, proactive care that I believe every patient deserves. I look forward to working together with patients to help them achieve the optimal health they seek."

Patients who join Dr. Book's practice receive a comprehensive yearly health assessment, wellness planning tailored to their individual health objectives, and other conveniences, including same-day or next-day appointments and the ability to reach him after hours.

Prevention as a Tool to Empower Patients

Through its emphasis on disease prevention and early detection, the MDVIP model has been shown to improve health outcomes, including:

70-80% reduction in hospitalizations

Fewer visits to the emergency room and urgent care

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain unrivaled patient satisfaction scores of 96%, and its annual membership renewals consistently exceeding 90%.

About George Book, MD

Dr. Book earned his medical degree and completed his internship and a combined Internal Medicine & Psychiatry residency, where he was Chief Resident, from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston. Outside of his practice, Dr. Book enjoys exploring Charleston's beaches and woodlands with his children, trail running and following college football.

His practice is now accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule a meet and great, contact Dr. Book's office:

Dr. George Book

1003 Landfall Way

Johns Island, SC 29455

Phone: (843) 768-0888

Website: https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/georgebookmd

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in personalized, preventive, and primary care. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how care works by reducing patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and emphasizing both proactive health management and dependable care when patients need it most. Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 physicians and 430,000+ members across the country.

MDVIP goes beyond concierge-style primary care by combining a focus on prevention, world-class diagnostics, and a deep, individualized physician relationship. The model helps physicians spend more meaningful time with patients and stay ahead of emerging health risks through personalized insights and advanced preventive screenings.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

