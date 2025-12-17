Air Force Veteran Dr. Jordan Pastorek Joins MDVIP in Bridging Preventive Medicine and Proactive Health for Patients

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning February 27, 2026, patients across the Dallas–Fort Worth area will be able to make an appointment with Dr. Jordan M. Pastorek, a board-certified internal medicine physician, through MDVIP. As a U.S. Air Force Reserve/Air National Guard flight surgeon, Dr. Pastorek brings both military discipline and decades of clinical expertise to primary care. He will offer personalized, prevention-focused care designed to give patients more time and support than traditional primary care models allow.

Air Force veteran Dr. Jordan Pastorek of Frisco, Texas, joins the MDVIP primary care network.

With a career spanning more than two decades in roles from hospitalist and medical director to primary care physician, Dr. Pastorek blends broad clinical expertise with a deep commitment to hormone health, weight loss management, and metabolic vitality. In his MDVIP practice, he offers comprehensive adult primary care with a special focus on prevention, weight management, hormone balance and long-term vitality.

Shaped by his Air Force background, Dr. Pastorek practices with a readiness mindset, tackling potential problems early and preventing small concerns from becoming larger ones. His go-getter attitude and unwavering commitment offer patients the assurance of a doctor who is with them on their health journey.

"As a former flight surgeon, I saw how preventive medicine and readiness shaped long-term health," says Dr. Pastorek. "With MDVIP, I now have the time and flexibility to bring that same standard of care to my patients, not just treating disease, but helping them build a foundation for lifelong wellness."

MDVIP Annual Wellness Program

Dr. Pastorek's MDVIP practice provides comprehensive adult primary care through convenient, same- or next-day appointments, extensive wellness screenings, and a personalized approach to chronic conditions, hormone therapy, metabolic health and preventive wellness.

In addition, every MDVIP patient receives the Annual Wellness Program, an annual, in-depth health assessment that features advanced diagnostics and customized wellness plans that focus on prevention and lifestyle. The program is tailored to each patient by each MDVIP physician to identify risks and create actionable health goals. The program also includes:

Nutrition and meal strategies

Fitness recommendations

Sleep and stress management tools

Chronic condition management and prevention

Check-ins and follow-up planning with Dr. Pastorek

"There are so many things that aren't usually considered when it comes to measuring and testing one's health, and that's where the MDVIP Annual Wellness Program comes in to help fill those gaps," Dr. Pastorek emphasizes. "Through the program, patients can monitor aspects that aren't paid attention to, from body composition analysis, grip strength, even nuanced lab tests that traditional insurance won't cover. It's because we have the time and encouragement to build relationships with our patients, that we're able to discover things for our patients that might have taken longer to uncover otherwise."

About Jordan M. Pastorek, MD

Dr. Jordan M. Pastorek is a board-certified internal medicine physician based in Frisco, Texas, and founder of Pure Medicine. He earned his Doctor of Medicine in 2002 from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and completed his internal medicine residency at LSU University Medical Center.

A veteran flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard, Dr. Pastorek's disciplined approach to preventive care and readiness is reflected in his medical philosophy. Through his affiliation with MDVIP, he offers a smaller patient panel, customized wellness planning, same- or next-day appointments, and direct physician availability, all designed to give patients the time and attention needed for truly personalized care.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Pastorek enjoys flying, scuba diving, fishing, sailing and skiing.

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in personalized, preventive healthcare. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how healthcare works by reducing patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and emphasizing proactive health management.

Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 physicians and 430,000+ members across the country. MDVIP represents an evolution of concierge-style primary care—centered on prevention, deeper relationships, and proactive health planning. The model helps physicians spend more meaningful time with patients and stay ahead of emerging health risks through personalized insights and advanced preventive screenings.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

